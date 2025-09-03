Wednesday season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Wednesday season 2 released part 2 on September 3, 2025, bringing twists, new faces, and several questions about the next season.

After the incidents at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, the viewers wanted to know what happens next in the titular character's journey. The final four episodes also brought more characters to the story, with Lady Gaga's role being the highly anticipated one.

The popular songs featured in all the episodes stood out as the highlight of the latest release, complementing Wednesday's unique adventures in the show. Chris Bacon is behind the original score of the series.

From Lady Gaga's The Dead Dance to BLACKPINK's Boombayah, here are the songs played in Wednesday season 2

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 part 2 tied up the loose ends from the first four episodes of the season, bringing pivotal moments for Wednesday, her family, and close friends. From dark visions regarding Enid to challenges from Tyler, Wednesday tried to handle all the varied mysteries and dangers that kept crawling into her life.

A myriad of songs from different music artists were featured in the series, adding a significant touch to each moment. Here's a list of all the songs featured in parts 1 and 2 of Wednesday season 2:

Episode 1

My Favorite Things - The Lennon Sisters

Un Mundo Raro - Chavela Vargas

Tropical Island - Berry Lipman Singers

No Time to Cry - Sisters of Mercy

Nevermore Alma Mater - Pitch Slaps

Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen

Kiss Me - Sixpence None the Richer

Um Oh Ah Yeh - MAMAMOO

The Dance of the Knights - Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet

Episode 2

Voi Che Sapete - Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro

You Really Got Me - The Kinks

Dies Irae - Verdi's Requiem

Episode 3

I Walked with a Zombie - Roky Erickson

The Ride of the Valkyries - Wagner's Die WalküreLa Cumparsita - Roberto Alagna

Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival (covered by cast)

Bésame Mucho - Pedro Vargas

Losing My Religion - R.E.M. (covered by GnusCello)

Episode 4

I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Ain't That a Kick in The Head - Dean Martin

All by Myself - Eric Carmen

Zombie - The Cranberries (piano cover)

The Andante di Molto - Mozart's Symphony No.34 in C Major, K. 338

Dream Weaver - Gary Wright

Scene D'Amour - Bernard Herrmann

Episode 5

Hell - Squirrel Nut Zippers

La Adelita - Instrumental Version

Episode 6

Boombayah - BLACKPINK

Don't Fear the Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult (cello cover)

Episode 7

Paraiso - Clouseaux

Abdelazer: Rondeau - Henry Purcell

Concerto in C Minor - Antonio Vivaldi

Abduction from the Seraglio - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Swan Lake - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The Dead Dance - Lady Gaga

Episode 8

Miss You - The Rapture

Meditation Dreamy Drones - APM Library

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor - J.S. Bach

Walk Don't Run - The Surfaris

Sweet Dreams - The Eurythmics (cover by The Hampton Rock String Quartet)

Who composed the original score of Wednesday season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

American composer Chris Bacon is behind the original score of Wednesday season 2. His creations add a musical touch to the varied emotions each character feels in different scenes. From tense moments to eerie sequences, Bacon's score contributes to the overall viewing experience of the global audience.

Chris Bacon has been a part of Wednesday's journey since season 1, delivering an elaborate list of tracks as the original score of the show. For Wednesday season 2, Bacon created 59 songs for the original score, which has a total duration of about two hours.

The four-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee has been a part of several popular films and series, adding diversity to his long list of musical works. Viewers may have listened to his compositions in films like M3GAN 2.0 (2025) and shows like Smash (2012-2013).

About Wednesday season 2

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 continued the woeful adventures of the titular character. From her relationship with Tyler taking a twisting turn to big confrontations and fights, season 1 left the viewers wanting to see Wednesday in action again.

The second season not only raised the bar of dangers in the protagonist's life but also brought her face-to-face with secrets and challenges that she never anticipated. The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates twisted mysteries while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy."

While the protagonist's stern and unusual style amuses all, the character is set to return for a third season on Netflix, too.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

