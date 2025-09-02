"casting her screams desperation"- Internet shares mixed reactions to the first glimpse at Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 abounds in mysteries, and part 2 comes just in time to answer the questions. With four more episodes to go, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday will have more challenges to face ahead in the series.

The viewers will also get to see Lady Gaga's character, Rosaline Rotwood, in the upcoming episodes. While not much is known about her role, the first look at Rotwood was released recently by Netflix.

Her all-white attire and stern look have taken over the internet. The global audience seems to be divided in their reactions to the singer's appearance in the series, sharing varied thoughts on the same.

An uset on X shared:

"When a show starts leaning on shock-value celebrities, it usually means the writing has already run dry. So basically casting her screams desperation"

A user's comment on Lady Gaga's first look in Wednesday season on X (Image via X/@Ayotomilow0)

This comment takes a jab at the series with an overall reaction to the story, making Lady Gaga's presence in the show not a promising development for the user.

Several other users also made similar comments.

Johnny.hl⚡ @JohnneyWeb3 @DiscussingFilm Is Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 a casting masterpiece or just desperate hype for a fading show? haha

Gabriel Mican @youwishmusic @DiscussingFilm In case we thought this season couldn't get worse.

Ian Corona @IanCorona @DiscussingFilm Gaga again? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ what a way to ruin movies and series.

However, there were many who praised the casting of Lady Gaga and her first look from season 2. From having a personality suiting the themes of the show to her unique style, people on the internet applauded varied aspects of the singer's presence in Wednesday season 2.

CineAIx @ItsCine_AIX @DiscussingFilm Her casting feels like the blend of pop icon and gothic drama the series thrives on.

Capytain Phillips @CapyPhillips @DiscussingFilm Honestly, Gaga looks like she belonged in the Addams Family to start with, so this seems super natural for her.

EverIntrugued @EverIntrigued @DiscussingFilm Lady Gaga steps into Wednesday S2 like she was born for this look; pure gothic. 🖤🦇

Steveo Sparks @Steveosparks2 @DiscussingFilm I’m so hype for part two just because of mother monster. I will be there 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

All about Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Lady Gaga has been associated with the popular Netflix series since season 1. Edits featuring the singer's song, Blood Mary, in a dance sequence by the titular character went viral.

Gaga is now set to appear in Wednesday season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood. While the team behind the series remains tight-lipped about her character, the brief details unveiled so far promise a unique side of the singer for the viewers.

Rosaline Rotwood, as Netflix Tudum unveiled, is a prominent faculty member at Nevermore Academy. She has a mysterious personality, raising anticipation for what she could add to Wednesday's adventures ahead in the series. The singer has also announced the release of The Dead Dance, a new single by her that will feature in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Lady Gaga's first look as Rotwood also brought the viewers a glimpse at how the enigmatic character will appear in the series. Her connection to the protagonist and the consequences of their interaction will be a significant development that the viewers will get to watch in the upcoming episodes of Wednesday season 2.

Director and creators of the show share excitement over Lady Gaga's presence in Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga - The MAYHEM Ball Tour - Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga has a prominent presence in the entertainment industry because of her musical and acting projects. Having won several awards, such as the Grammys, the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and more, her presence in Wednesday season 2 makes her a significant addition to the series.

Her role in the series is a special element for the ongoing season, getting the makers excited about making her a part of Wednesday's adventures. Director Tim Burton spoke to Netflix Tudum about this and said:

"I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time. She makes great music, and she’s a great actress, so for me it was very easy. She’s a real artist, and I’m grateful for what she contributed to the show.”

Sharing similar excitement as Burton, creators and showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough shared with Netflix Tudum:

"Lady Gaga became a big fan of Season 1 when her song ‘Bloody Mary’ became the de facto track for Wednesday’s viral dance on TikTok. This year, we wanted her to join the show, and we’re thrilled she agreed."

Lady Gaga gives free concert in Brazil (Image via Getty)

Speaking about her musical contribution to the new season through The Dead Dance, Gaga teases

"The inspiration for 'The Dead Dance' was a breakup, and it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it."

While there is still more to unravel about Lady Gaga's role in the series, viewers can expect the unexpected to unfold between her character and the protagonist in Wednesday season 2.

