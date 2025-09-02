What time will Wednesday season 2 part 2 release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Wednesday season 2 part 2 is set to release worldwide on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The new episodes drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT). The exact release time differs depending on one's region. Fans in the United Kingdom can stream it from 8 am BST, while viewers across Asia and Oceania will gain access later in the day.

Netflix confirms that part 2 will pick up right where the mid-season cliffhanger left off, with Wednesday Addams navigating Nevermore Academy’s darkest mysteries. Lady Gaga will also join the cast as Rosaline Rotwood, along with a series-exclusive track that will come out the same day.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time for all major regions revealed

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

The release follows the platform’s standard simultaneous launch model. Viewers can check the table below to see when new episodes of Wednesday season 2 part 2 will become available in their local time zone.

Region Date Time United States (PT) Sept 3, 2025 12 am United States (ET) Sept 3, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) Sept 3, 2025 8 am Europe (CET) Sept 3, 2025 9 am South Africa (CAT) Sept 3, 2025 9 am India (IST) Sept 3, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Sept 3, 2025 3 pm Hong Kong (HKT) Sept 3, 2025 3 pm Australia (AEST) Sept 3, 2025 5 pm New Zealand (NZST) Sept 3, 2025 7 pm

How many episodes will there be in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

The Addams family (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 is split into two parts. The first four episodes are already available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 will bring another four episodes, completing the eight-episode season.

Each episode continues to follow Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy as she deals with family issues, personal problems, and strange new mysteries. Tim Burton and Angela Robinson are back as directors for these parts.

Is Wednesday season 2 only available on Netflix?

Yes, Wednesday season 2 is a Netflix exclusive. The series is produced by MGM Television in collaboration with Netflix. Episodes are not available on broadcast television or other streaming services.

Fans with a Netflix subscription can watch both part 1 and part 2 in full HD or UHD, depending on their plan. Subtitles and dubbing are available in multiple languages worldwide, such as Spanish, Korean, Japanese, German, and French. The Standard plan with ads is for $7.99 a month, the Standard plan without ads is for $17.99 a month, and the Premium plan is for $24.99 a month.

What to expect in part 2

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

The first half of Wednesday season 2 ended with a cliffhanger. Wednesday lost her psychic abilities, found a secret experiment at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, and had to deal with terrible things that happened after Tyler killed his master, Marilyn Thornhill. The mid-season finale ended with Wednesday herself in peril, as she was thrown out of a window.

Part 2 will answer these questions and add additional mysteries to the mix. The show's creators, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, stated that they intended the split season to heighten the suspense. The upcoming episodes will explore Wednesday's struggles with losing her powers, her intricate relationship with Morticia, and the escalating conspiracy at Nevermore Academy.

Global anticipation

The global success of season 1 positioned Wednesday as one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language series, with over 252 million views. Season 2 expands the Addams family universe, adding new cast members, including Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, and Lady Gaga in a guest role as Rosaline Rotwood.

Lady Gaga also contributes a new song, The Dead Dance, which appears in the soundtrack for part 2. Her participation connects back to the viral TikTok trend featuring her song Bloody Mary during season 1.

Lady Gaga stars as Rosaline Rotwood (Image via Netflix)

To stay updated, fans can follow Netflix’s official announcements and trailers or revisit part 1, now streaming on the platform, before part 2 arrives.

