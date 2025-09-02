What is known about Rosaline Rotwood so far? Details explored on Lady Gaga's character in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 is set to unveil the final episodes of part 2 on September 3, 2025. Part 1 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving Wednesday's fate unclear after her confrontation with Tyler.

Ad

From her secret stalker to the Avian mystery, the first four episodes of season 2 proved that times are challenging for the titular character. With several new characters making an appearance so far, more are set to join in the final four episodes of the season. One such highly anticipated character is that of Rosaline Rotwood.

Lady Gaga is set to play the role of Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2. Rotwood is reportedly one of the faculty members at Nevermore Academy.

Ad

Trending

Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood is a teacher at Nevermore Academy in Wednesday season 2

(Left to right) Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, and Joy Sunday at Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala (Image via Getty)

While major information regarding her character is largely under wraps, Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood is set to bring a unique touch to the protagonist's story in Wednesday season 2.

Ad

As per Netflix Tudum, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary faculty member at Nevermore Academy, the educational institution for outcasts. Making her first appearance in the show, the character is noted to be 'mysterious and enigmatic', promising a unique character with a vibe that fits the show's dark themes. She will have an intriguing interaction with Wednesday, which could further lead to unexpected consequences for the protagonist.

A glimpse of Lady Gaga's character in the show has also been unveiled. Clad in a white costume, the first look at Rotwood exudes a chilling aura. While Thing rests on her shoulder, Rotwood's expression, attire, and overall personality increase anticipation for what she would bring to the series ahead.

Ad

Also read: Wednesday season 2 part 1 recap: All to know before part 2 arrives

What do the cast of Wednesday season 2 say about Lady Gaga and her character, Rosaline Rotwood?

(Left to right) Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Joanna Lumley, Fred Armisen, and Victor Dorobantu at Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga's character, Rosaline Rotwood, remains an enigma, with limited details unveiled about her. From her involvement in the story to her dynamics with Wednesday, there are a lot of aspects about her that the second part of season 2 will unravel.

Ad

However, there is more to Rotwood than what is known, as Jenna Ortega, in her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, dropped a clue for what viewers can expect. She said:

"Well, she's (Rotwood) not a teacher. So that's your little clue. Yes, she's not. Whatever you heard, it's wrong."

While this statement stirs curiosity about Rotwood, viewers will get to explore more about the character in the upcoming set of episodes. Ortega also shared her excitement for the singer's presence in the show with Netflix Tudum and said:

Ad

"If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works. She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience."

Ad

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays the role of Morticia Addams in Wednesday season 2, also expressed how fitting Lady Gaga is for the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared:

"I think the Addams family would just welcome her with open arms. I actually feel that she is probably related, somehow genetically, to the Addams family. Like, the real Addams family, that, you know, bounced off the comic pages."

Ad

Zeta-Jones further added:

"But she was an addition that was made in heaven. We'd say hell, which is a good thing, you know."

Luis Guzmán, who stars in the series as Gomez Addams, also made a fun remark on Lady Gaga's presence in the show while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. He said:

"I just want to add that as a lawyer, as Gomez Addams, the lawyer, I'm preparing the papers to officially adopt her (Lady Gaga)."

Ad

From all that the cast had to say, the viewers can expect to witness a unique side of Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2.

Also read: 5 mysteries that need to be solved in Wednesday season 2 part 2

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More