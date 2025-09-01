Wednesday season 2 part 1 recap: All to know before part 2 arrives

Wednesday season 2 part 1 premiered on August 6, 2025, continuing the story of Wednesday Addams and Nevermore Academy's students. Part 1 includes four episodes, expanding on the plot points from season 1 while introducing new threats.

Ad

Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character, joined by Emma Myers as Enid, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, among others. The season also brings new cast members and darker revelations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 1. Reader's discretion advised.

The first half of the season ends with a major twist: Judi Stonehurst, the secretary at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, is revealed as the Avian and mastermind behind the LOIS program.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Wednesday season 2 part 1?

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 part 1 follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy for a new school year. She continues to struggle with her psychic skills, which now cause her to shed black tears when pushed too far. Pugsley, her younger brother, starts as a freshman at Nevermore and possesses electrokinetic powers like Uncle Fester.

Ad

After a string of strange deaths, Wednesday gets embroiled in an investigation. A group of crows murders private investigator Carl Bradbury, and not long after, former Sheriff Donovan Galpin is killed as well. The incidents seem to be connected by a person in a hooded cloak, who is deduced to be an Avian.

Wednesday's search takes her to Willow Hill Psychiatric Center, where Tyler is being imprisoned after season 1's events. Dr. Rachael Fairburn and her aide Judi run the facility. Wednesday finds proof of a secret program dubbed LOIS, the Long-Term Outcast Integration Study. With Uncle Fester's help, she learns that the program is linked to Augustus Stonehurst, a former Nevermore teacher who became the chief physician of the centre.

Ad

Who is the Avian in Wednesday season 2 part 1?

The Avian mystery drives Wednesday season 2 part 1. Suspicions point to Dr. Fairburn, but episode 4 reveals the true villain. Judi Stonehurst, the daughter of Augustus, is the culprit. Abused and experimented on as a child, she gained the power to control crows and carried on her father’s work through the LOIS program.

Disguised as a secretary, Judi used Willow Hill to imprison outcasts, fake their deaths, and experiment on them. She murdered Bradbury and Galpin to protect her secret. By the finale, her lab is exposed and she is confirmed as the season’s main antagonist heading into part 2.

Ad

What happened to Tyler?

Hunter Doohan stars as Tyler Galpin (Image via Netflix)

Tyler Galpin, revealed as a Hyde in season 1, remains central in Wednesday season 2. For most of part 1, he is confined at Willow Hill. Marilyn Thornhill, his former master, attempts to regain control over him. During the chaos at Willow Hill, Thornhill frees him, but Tyler refuses to follow her commands. In Hyde form, he kills her and breaks free.

Ad

Tyler later finds Wednesday, leading to a violent encounter. He throws her through a high window, leaving her unconscious on the ground. The finale closes on this moment, with Wednesday’s fate uncertain and Tyler’s condition unstable. Without a master, his Hyde transformations begin to spiral out of control, suggesting greater danger in part 2.

The rise of Slurp

Another subplot in Wednesday season 2 part 1 focuses on Pugsley. He revives a legendary figure known as Slurp, a boy with a mechanical heart buried beneath the Skull Tree. Slurp starts in a zombie-like state but grows stronger with each kill. By the end of episode 4, he murders both Dr. Fairburn and Augustus Stonehurst.

Ad

Slurp hints at a long connection to Augustus, calling him “old friend” before his death. His transformation to a sentient being poses a new threat, adding another unpredictable element for Wednesday to confront in part 2.

Nevermore’s dark legacy

Part 1 connects the LOIS program to Nevermore Academy. Augustus Stonehurst, a former science teacher, built an aviary for his daughter Judi, unknowingly fostering the Avian. Professor Orloff recalls distrusting Augustus, calling him obsessed with outcast abilities.

Ad

Some LOIS victims are Nevermore students and alumni, with their bodies replaced by animal remains to stage deaths, linking the school to the experiments.

The Stonehurst and Addams families’ histories also surface. Morticia reveals that her Aunt Ophelia suffered a breakdown from psychic powers and was confined to Willow Hill. She fears Wednesday may share the same fate as her visions grow increasingly unstable.

Wednesday’s fall

Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

The ending of Wednesday season 2 part 1 leaves Wednesday in a dangerous state. After her fall from the Willow Hill window, she is left unconscious. Teasers for part 2 suggest she begins the next episode in a coma. Her physical injuries and psychic instability will influence her path forward.

Ad

Her visions continue to trouble her, especially one that shows Enid’s gravestone. Whether this vision comes true remains uncertain, but it suggests that Wednesday’s friendships may face the ultimate test.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be released on September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can stream part 1 now to prepare for the return of Wednesday Addams and the dark mysteries that surround her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More