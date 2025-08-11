Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy series based on Charles Addams’ iconic character. The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, features Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, alongside supporting performances from Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Emma Myers.

The series follows Wednesday at Nevermore Academy, where she hones her psychic abilities while confronting dark challenges that test her wit, independence, and resolve.

In her second year, chaos ensues as her brother Pugsley enrolls, struggling to control his electrokinesis, and her parents, Morticia and Gomez, spend more time on campus, intensifying her clashes with her mother.

The arrival of Morticia’s mother, Hester Frump, Grandmama, adds to the shifting family dynamics, making life at Nevermore more complicated than ever.

Here is a list of five mysteries that need to be solved in Wednesday season 2 part 2.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

5 mysteries that need to be solved in Wednesday season 2 part 2

5) What are Principal Dort’s true motives?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) is nerdy and ambitious but has something of the secretive about him. Bianca (Joy Sunday) and Ajax (Georgie Farmer) break into the police station to save Bianca's mother (Gracy Goldman), and they overhear Dort making a suspicious call regarding the school.

He then uses the siren song of Bianca to convince Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) to acquire funds from her estranged mother and is a competitive person when he scouts against the other scouts on a school camping trip.

A pyrokinetic Outcast who is seemingly fond of his abilities, Dort could be in the employ of someone far more powerful or perhaps pursuing his own nefarious agendas. He likely has no hidden agenda, aiming to prove himself as a worthy principal by raising pledges and contributions to preserve the academy’s spirit and traditions.

Dort criticizes his predecessor, inept Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), and promises to do better, provoking that he might be nothing but a bragging ex-alum.

However, in a world like Nevermore where there is hardly anyone who isn't concealing something, that hope appears somewhat unrealistic. Dort's position is uncertain, and it is yet to be seen if they will become a friend of Nevermore.

4) Is Enid destined to die, or is the vision misleading?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Wednesday’s drive to track down the Avian Outcast and solve the central murder mystery begins after a vision of Enid’s (Emma Myers) tombstone. In it, disembodied voices place the blame on her, pushing her to prevent her roommate and closest friend’s untimely death.

Enid’s appeal lies in her sharp contrast to Wednesday and the warmth of their friendship, making her death seem unlikely, though the possibility remains.

The vision may not have foretold an imminent death, but rather a distant future or a symbolic warning about Wednesday herself, especially since she loses her psychic ability soon after, leaving its meaning uncertain.

If Enid were to die, it would dramatically shape season 2’s narrative. With the Avian revealed, Hyde (Hunter Doohan) still at large, and a brain-eating zombie on the loose, her loss could raise the stakes and push the story into even darker territory.

3) How important is the man with the mechanical heart to the story?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As Ajax recounts one man's tale of building a mechanical heart and dying under the skull tree, psychic teen Pugsley's (Isaac Ordonez) brother seals the deal. With a bolt of electricity in hand at the tree, he inadvertently discharges it into the ground, reviving the man he had already killed.

Since he is a zombie, the man reconstructs body parts and tissue with each brain he eats, reassembling himself to his previous human form.

At the close of season 2 part 1, he shows up before Augustus Stonehurst and says a cryptic "Hello, old friend." Stonehurst clearly knows him, but whether this fellow has anything to do with the overall scheme remains to be discovered.

His meeting with Stonehurst might be what is going to bring more of Stonehurst's history into the equation. In the season 2 part 2 preview, the guy Pugsley teases as Slurp appears almost fully human, and one can't help but wonder whether he knows about the LOIS program and secret Outcast experiments.

It will be thrilling to know whether he helps Wednesday or Pugsley or averts something against someone in Nevermore and contributes to the series of mystery and mythology.

2) What is Isadora Capri’s real identity and purpose at Nevermore?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The new music teacher at Nevermore, Isadora Capri (Billie Piper), looks decidedly nervous at full moon, even though the school has a long history of having werewolf alumni. She shows up suddenly with red hair like Marylin Thornhill (Christina Ricci) and a tendency to survey the area.

She is initially portrayed as a probable candidate for Avian Outcast since not much is known about her and since the Avian had been seen before on school grounds. She makes light of Wednesday's cello playing and seems breathless after Wednesday chases the Avian around campus.

If she isn’t commanding the crows, Capri’s true mission is unknown. She could be tied to former staff like Thornhill or ex-principal Larissa Weems, who, despite being presumed dead after Thornhill’s attack in season 1, may have survived, gone into hiding, and returned in disguise to hunt Wednesday.

Capri could also be linked to Weems or Thornhill, avenging their luck. There was some early rumor that suggested Capri could be linked to Wednesday, but what her fate is for season 2 part 2 is not established.

1) Is aunt Ophelia still alive, and where has she been?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

When she loses her powers, Wednesday attempts to regain them by attempting to use an ancient spellbook that her ancestor Goody Addams had used. Morticia prohibits it and, after going to seek the advice of her own mother and defeating her daughter in a blind-fencing duel, burns the book in the fireplace.

Morticia arrives at her decision out of a desire for protection. While she endures Wednesday's interest in the death-culture, she feels threatened that her daughter is experimenting with powers more nefarious than herself.

Her fear is caused by her sister Ophelia's tragic destiny, who was admitted to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after being overwhelmed with such talents, including visions accompanied by black tears.

By the end of season 2 part 1, Fester and Wednesday rescue Outcasts from the LOIS program, such as the shy lady played by Frances O'Connor who could be Ophelia. Morticia merely says that she has been gone for twenty years and no ultimate destiny is revealed.

As an original main character of Addams Family legend, Ophelia's possible comeback, whether as the hostage or substitute character, is not clear.

Viewers can stream Wednesday season 2 part 1 now on Netflix, with part 2 arriving soon.

