Shaman (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Directed by Antonio Negret, Shaman premiered in the United States on August 8, 2025, featuring Sara Canning (Candice), Daniel Gillies (Joel), and Jett Klyne (Elliot) as the main leads.

The supernatural horror drama centres around a mother who seeks help from a shaman when an evil creature possesses her son. She faces deep fear, clashing beliefs as the local church fails to help her.

Released recently in theatres, the film is also available to stream on Prime Video. It can also be rented or purchased on Apple TV, Plex, and Fandango At Home.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

The main cast of Shaman

1) Sara Canning as Candice

Sara Canning at the Glasgow Film Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)

Sara Canning portrays Candice, a determined and protective mother whose life falls apart as her little son begins to show signs of possession. She seeks help from a shaman, defying traditional religious customs out of love and despair. She represents the emotional core of the film's tremendous supernatural conflict.

The Canadian actress is famous for her role in The Vampire Diaries as Jenna Sommers, a character she played as a series' regular for the first two seasons. Canning is also known for playing Jacquelyn Scieszka on Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

2) Daniel Gillies as Joel

Daniel Gillie as the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour - The CW (Image via Getty)

Daniel Gillies plays Joel, a strong yet broken character caught in the horrific situation of a violent possession. He struggles with faith, fear, and the rising conflict between indigenous and Western spiritual practices while acting as a voice of reason and an emotional anchor.

Gillies is renowned for his performance as the ruthless vampire Elijah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals. Gillies earned widespread fame and acclaim for the role he played for about a decade.

3) Jett Klyne as Elliot

Jett Klyne (Image via Instagram/@jettklyne)

Jett Klyne portrays Elliot, the boy at the center of the plot's horrifying events. He is tormented as an evil power brutally takes control of him. His condition compels his mother, Candice, to frantically search for help when he shows grave signs of possession.

Fans know Jett Klyne for his role as Tommy Maximoff in Marvel's WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Supporting cast of Shaman

Given below are the supporting cast members in the film:

Alejandro Fajardo as Father Meyer

Kuri Fuerez as Tomás

Segundo Fuérez as Atok

Matilde Lagos as Inti

Mercy Lema as Rosa

Humberto Morales as Shaman

Dylan Tacuri as Raul

What is the plot of Shaman?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/wellgousa)

The film follows Candice, a mother desperate to save her son Elliot after an evil force possesses him. When the local church, led by Father Meyer, fails to help, she turns to indigenous shaman Humberto Morales.

This choice draws her into the clash between Western religion and traditional Andean spirituality, facing skepticism from outsiders like Joel. As the shaman begins the ritual, Candice must confront her fears, question her beliefs, and face the possibility that saving her son could come at a terrible cost.

The film was released theatrically in the United States on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

