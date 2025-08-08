7 TV villains whose stories need to be explored in a spin-off of their own

Every TV show fan has a morbid fascination for TV villains, the characters who provide moral ambiguity and complexity to the storyline. From fantasy to crime thrillers, every genre has unique villains that fans might hate, but can't help feeling strongly about. This comes down to the actor's ability to take the villain from paper and make them human.

However, some TV villains don't have the space to shine in the grand scheme of things because they share screen space with other antagonists or due to their limited storylines. But the impact has left fans wondering what their spin-off TV show would look like. From Tuco in Breaking Bad to Glory in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, several villains fit the bill.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Mild show spoilers ahead. The list is in no particular order.

From Tuco in Breaking Bad to Glory in Buffy the Vampire Slayer: TV villains whose stories deserve their spin-off

1) Tuco Salamanca (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul)

Cruz as Tuco (Image via YouTube/Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul)

Tuco's impact as one of the most ruthless and volatile TV villains makes it easy to forget that he only appears in four episodes of Breaking Bad and a handful of moments in Better Call Saul. He has the upper hand when he crosses paths with Walter and Jesse, kidnapping and exposing them to brutality in the drug trade beyond their wildest imaginations.

Raymond Cruz plays the drug-fueled, sadistic Mexican kingpin, ready to boil over at the drop of a hat. Everything, right down to his bright, patterned shirts, signals a far more interesting story, perfect for a spin-off. While Better Call Saul adds more nuance to his days before his drug addiction, fans would love a more in-depth look into his early days and what makes him tick.

"You realize he has anger issues. The meth was fuel on the fire, but he was always on fire. The flame was always there."- Raymond Cruz, interview with The Hollywood Reporter, about Tuco

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Arthur Mitchell AKA Trinity Killer (Dexter)

The Trinity Killer (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

The seeming normalcy of Arthur Mitchell makes his alter-ego, the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) in Dexter, one of the most chilling TV villains of all time. He has a memorable run in season 4 as a high school teacher, a church deacon, and a family man. But in the shadows, he murders in threes (later, fours, as Dexter finds out), going back decades, becoming one of the show's most successful villains.

However, his complexities make him an endlessly fascinating character. The Trinity Killer is "born in blood," as Dexter puts it, with the trauma of his sister's suicide fueling his abhorrent activities. While his story is uncovered in the show, a spin-off would give fans the origins of his psychological switch and get into the nitty-gritty of his actions behind closed doors. It will be a disturbing watch for sure.

Where to watch: Paramount+

3) Damon Pope (Sons of Anarchy)

Pope in Sons of Anarchy (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

After Tig from SAMCRO accidentally kills his daughter, Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau) makes it his one true mission to go after them. His measured sense of revenge and violence, woven into his businessman persona, makes him part of the interesting and underrated list of TV villains. His antagonism also comes with a conflicting sense of camaraderie with SAMCRO.

With his paternal leadership of an organized crime unit, Pope brings a suited sophistication to the leather-clad contradiction of the Sons. His TV show spin-off could get into his origins, his drug kingpin days, and what fuels his duality as a grieving father and a member of the community, while his rage bubbles under the surface.

Where to watch: Hulu

4) Lorne Malvo (Fargo)

One of the best TV villains (Image via YouTube/Fx Networks)

Many TV villains become immediate fan-favorites because the actors balance their innate darkness with irresistible charm. One of those characters is Billy Bob Thornton's Lorne Malvo, the sociopathic serial killer who comes out guns blazing in Fargo season 1. His affinity for chaos is evident even when he casually converses with a stranger like Lester (Martin Freeman) about murder.

His indifference to murder, his successful manipulation of Lester, and his strong belief that deep darkness exists in everyone were captivating, but sadly, his character arc ends in season 1. However, every dialogue from Malvo is indicative of something more sinister under the surface, leading fans to the obvious assumption that his TV show spin-off story will have a lot more to offer.

For instance, in a scene where Malvo looks at a happy picture of Molly and Gus, he casually rants:

"They look happy. Of course no one hangs a sad picture, am I right? Mom crying, dad looking angry, kid with a black eye."

While this might look like a throw-away comment, it indicates something more personal from his past.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Villanelle (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer as Villanelle (Image via YouTube/BBC Three)

Jodi Comer's Villanelle is one of the most mysterious TV villains, even though her character is front and center in Killing Eve. This increases her potential for a prequel TV show spin-off series. In a show that weaves in themes like obsession, the thin line between good and evil, and the allure of power, her character stands out for her well-rounded persona.

She is vulnerable yet ruthless, charming yet frightening, and above all, craves connection, which she finds with Eve. Her complexities, combined with glimpses of her traumatic backstory in Russia, pique everyone's curiosity. The spin-off could explore her time at The Twelve before she crosses paths with Eve, or her upbringing and descent into troublesome waters.

Where to watch: Netflix/AMC+

6) Princess Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Azula fights Zuko (Image via YouTube/Avatar Legends)

Azula's antagonistic storyline doesn't meet a definitive end in Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving scope for a TV show spin-off. Her complex emotions surrounding her skill as a prodigal fire bender and the need to one-up her brother, Zuko, are all intriguing plot points that her character can explore.

Even with her insecurities, she is one of the most powerful TV villains, with immense wit, cunning, and ruthlessness. Her mental instability makes her a psychologically complex character, which is perfectly meaty for a show revolving around her inner thoughts and feelings.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Netflix

7) Glory (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

The show explores Buffy's conflict with interesting TV villains (Image via Hulu)

One of the most underrated TV villains in Buffy the Vampire Slayer is Glorificus, AKA Glory (Clare Kramer), a powerful God from the Hell dimension. She is ready to destroy anything on her quest to find the key to her dimension, making her a powerful villain. However, she appears only for a little over 10 episodes in season 5, making fans wonder what becomes of her story after her defeat.

Her surprisingly humorous dialogues, combined with her obvious indifference, make her villainous nature all the more frightening. Fans consider her one of the best Big Bads the show has ever had, because she made evil look fun. So a spin-off about her misadventures in another era could be immensely successful.

Where to watch: Hulu

Other TV villains like Katherine Pierce from The Vampire Diaries and Gus Fring from Breaking Bad would also make great leads in TV show spin-offs.

