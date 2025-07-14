Buffy the Vampire Slayer ending explained: What happens to the Chosen One?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered on March 10, 1997. Created by Joss Whedon, the series centers on Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a high school student who becomes the latest in a long line of Vampire Slayers, young women chosen to battle vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats.

The series introduced important characters throughout seven seasons. Some of them were Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Rupert Giles (Anthony Head), Spike (James Marsters), and Angel (David Boreanaz). These characters were Buffy's main support system in her fight against evil.

In the final episode, titled Chosen, the story of the Chosen One takes a pivotal turn. Buffy redefines her role by sharing her Slayer powers with all Potential Slayers around the world. The series closes with the Hellmouth being destroyed, Sunnydale being lost, and Buffy no longer having to shoulder the burden alone. This conclusion marks the end of her role as the Chosen One.

Disclaimer: This article includes major spoilers. Read at your own risk.

What happens to the Chosen One in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer redefined what it means to be the Chosen One. In the past, only one girl worldwide held the Slayer power, and fate designated her alone.

Buffy, however, rejects the idea of being solitary in the series' conclusion. She uses a magical scythe and Willow's spellcasting to awaken every Potential Slayer in the world. At that moment, the once singular power becomes a collective force.

Buffy's decision marks the end of her journey. Over seven seasons, she faced immense stress—she died twice, sacrificed her personal happiness, and fought evil many times. But in the end, she chooses to change the rules. She makes the power more democratic by allowing others to share the strength and responsibilities.

This action not only helps win the war but also frees her. Buffy stands alongside her team after Sunnydale crashes into a crater following Spike's sacrifice to close the Hellmouth. For the first time, she is not alone. Not because she's relieved, but because the future is no longer hers to face alone.

Buffy breaks the tradition of a single Chosen One

Buffy’s decision to awaken every Potential Slayer wasn't just about winning the final battle. It stood for strength and unity. Throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the slayer’s function was depicted as both a gift and a curse. Buffy often had a challenging time dealing with the emotional and physical costs of her job. She wanted a regular life, but she accepted her fate since no one else could.

The story finishes in Chosen. Willow uses the scythe's strength and her magic to release a wave of energy that wakes up the hidden Slayer powers in girls all around the world. The spell converts hundreds of Potentials in Sunnydale into full-fledged Slayers, who may then battle with Buffy, Faith, and the Scooby Gang against the Turok-Han army in the Hellmouth.

The message is clear: power doesn't have to be limited to a few people. Buffy doesn't hold on to her status as the Chosen One. Instead, she shares it. The burden turns into a friendship.

Spike's redemption and final sacrifice

Spike's character development in Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most interesting. He starts as a cruel vampire, but over time, he changes from a bad guy to an unwilling ally to someone looking for atonement. Spike gets his soul back in season 7. This is a painful and intentional change that makes him one of the rare vampires to become human again.

In the last episode, Spike uses a magical necklace that channels the sun's power to kill the Turok-Han and the Hellmouth. The light destroys him in the process. Buffy tells him she loves him before he dies. He doesn't believe her, but he appreciates her expressing it.

Spike, who used to be a murderer, dies to save the world. His death is not considered martyrdom but as a purposeful, necessary act.

Willow casts the spell that changes everything

Willow Rosenberg, Buffy’s best friend, undergoes one of the most dramatic transformations in the series. From shy, bookish student to powerful witch, her journey includes darkness, particularly in season 6 when grief over Tara’s death turns her into Dark Willow. But by the finale, she has regained control.

In Chosen, Willow is entrusted with the spell that will activate all the Potentials. Using the scythe as a conduit, she casts a powerful enchantment that surges across the globe. Her hair turns white, her eyes glow, but this time, it’s not out of rage. It's light, not darkness, that flows through her.

Her contribution is pivotal. Without Willow, Buffy’s vision of shared power would remain a dream. She makes it real and, in doing so, redeems herself.

Faith and Buffy go from rivals to allies

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Faith (Eliza Dushku), another Slayer activated during Buffy’s brief death, always stood in contrast to Buffy. More impulsive and morally grey, Faith initially fought against Buffy, even aligning with evil forces. But in the final season, she returns to help.

In Chosen, the rivalry fades. Faith fights alongside Buffy, sharing leadership among the new Slayers. A significant moment occurs when Faith, holding the scythe, passes it to Buffy mid-battle, which is a gesture of trust and unity. For the first time, they are equals.

Faith’s arc echoes the series’ larger themes: redemption, choice, and agency. Her cooperation with Buffy signals that personal growth and reconciliation are always possible.

Sacrifice and survival in the final stand

In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the final battle results in a win-lose scenario. Anya dies protecting her companions, and a few newly activated Slayers also perish. These sacrifices are silently remembered, notably Xander's quiet anguish.

Spike's amulet lets sunlight out that kills the Turok-Han and makes the Hellmouth fall apart as the Slayers struggle underneath Sunnydale. The town is now a crater, but the people who lived there got away. In the final moment, Buffy gazes upon the ruins, no longer burdened by fate, but free to confront what comes next.

What happened at the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer concludes not with a wedding or a final kiss, but with a smile. When Dawn asks Buffy about her future, but she doesn’t answer. She smiles — a quiet, knowing expression that says everything.

It’s a perfect ending for a series built on self-discovery and resilience. Buffy is no longer the Slayer. She’s one of many. For the first time in her journey, the future is open to everyone.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available on Disney Plus, Hulu, Apple TV, Fandango, and Amazon Prime Video.

