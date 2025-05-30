Sons of Anarchy ending explained: What happens to Jax and SAMCRO?

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) introduces fans to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and SAMCRO, an outlaw motorcycle club in Charming, California that values loyalty above all else. After Jax's father's death, Clay takes over as president, straying away from their original manifesto of being social revolutionaries.

As the club gets deeper and deeper into drugs, violence, and gun trafficking, relationships are tested, shocking truths are revealed, and Jax ends up making the ultimate sacrifice.

By season 7, Jax's grief over his wife Tara's death causes him to shift further into the dark side, becoming more like Clay, the man he despises. He is constantly manipulated by Gemma, who convinces him that the Chinese Triad killed his wife.

By murdering members of the Sons for a heroin deal, Jax turns his own brothers from other charters against him, and they serve him the death sentence.

But before he exits, Jax murders the leaders of the other clans to make things better for his brothers, leaving the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original to Chibs and Tig.

Jax rides his motorcycle to the same spot where his dad died, where police officials shoot him to death.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Jax and SAMCRO's fate in the series finale of Sons of Anarchy

Jax emulates Clay following Tara's murder

In the shocking season 6 finale of Sons of Anarchy, Gemma kills her daughter-in-law Tara with her bare hands after wrongly believing that she snitched on Jax and the Sons.

However, Tara hadn't gone through with it because of her love for Jax and ran away with her kids. Gemma, unaware of this, changes the trajectory of Jax's future.

The sons ramp up their operations in season 7 (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Jax gives in to his dark side, his dream of reforming the Sons of Anarchy dying with Tara. He ruthlessly expands the Sons' gun and drug operations.

When Gemma manipulates him into believing the Triad is behind Tara's murder, he goes on a rampage, trying to wipe out the entire clan. This leads him to Jury White, President of the Sons' Indian Hills chapter.

What starts as a dream collaboration--Jury and Jax take out members of the Triad and steal all their heroin--soon turns sour.

Jax partners with Ron Tully of the Aryan Brotherhood to help push the heroin and backstabs the Indian Hills Sons by indiscriminately killing a few of their members.

Unbeknownst to him, one of those was Jury's son. Best believe, darker days were coming for Jax.

The presidents of the other Sons of Anarchy charters intervene, and a new Sheriff enters the picture

Jax becomes more amoral with every episode of season 7, going as far as to kill Jury, too. This alerts the other Sons charter presidents, who start questioning if Jax has gone over to an irredeemable side.

Things escalate with the Triads, who retaliate, leaving his and Nero's escort business in tatters.

Annabeth Bish plays Sheriff Althea Jarry (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

As tensions between the Sons of Anarchy and the Triads escalate, a new Sheriff named Althea Jarry takes over the town, with former Police Chief Wayne Unser as her consultant-in-command.

Their first order of business? Keep the gang wars from spilling out onto the streets of Charming. Unser comes up with charges to arrest Triads' leader Henry Lin before things become too dire.

Meanwhile, Jarry ends up in a romantic entanglement with Chibs and is lured away from the Sons of Anarchy and towards their enemies' activities instead.

Jax gets busy making a deal with the Mayans to take down August Marks of the One-Niners and take over the IRA's gun trade in Charming. He also kills more members of the Triad in a blind rage over his wife's death.

Hold on, what happened to Juice?

Apart from the dead Officer Roosevelt, Juice is the only other person who knows Gemma's involvement in Tara's murder. So, safe to say, the once important member of SAMCRO goes on the run to escape Jax's wrath.

His only mistake? Reach out to the Mayans' Alcaraz for help before promptly being turned over to Jax.

Juice extracts intel before killing Henry Lin (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

To prove his loyalty, Juice (who, remember, is the only half-black person in the entirety of Sons of Anarchy) gets himself arrested and goes to prison to kill Henry Lin for the Sons.

What he doesn't expect is for Ron Tully and the Aryan Brotherhood to come after him with constant abuse. This slowly breaks Juice's spirit, but he manages to murder Lin.

Coming back to Jax's mounting bad decisions...

Although August Marks and Jax have had a long history of complicated deals and tension, their paths diverged when Jax killed Pope and blamed it on Clay, sending August on a wild goose chase.

They rarely saw eye to eye, but season 7 of Sons of Anarchy took their storyline up a notch.

Marks kills Bobby for Jax's betrayal (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

When Jax allies with the new leader of the One-Niners, Tyler, to kill August Marks and take over the gun space with the Mayans, he shows his flaw: Underestimating August Marks.

Marks captures Bobby as retaliation, and Jax decides to de-escalate the situation by giving him intel. But his betrayal couldn't go unpunished, and August shoots Bobby during the exchange, proving his undisputed power.

Jax takes info about August to Jarry through Chib, and ultimately, he is arrested for his crimes.

Gemma gives her secret away in Sons of Anarchy

Meanwhile, Gemma's mental health unravels, and she rambles about killing Tara to Jax and Tara's toddler, Thomas, which Jax's oldest son, Abel, overhears.

When Abel innocently asks Jax at bedtime if the reason grandma Gemma killed his mother was so that he could be with his real mother, Wendy (Jax's ex-wife), Jack is understandably shaken.

Gemma with her grandson Thomas (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

A quick visit to Juice in prison reveals the truth: corrupt ex-cop Charles Barosky was the Triad's informant, and yes, Gemma killed Tara. Blinded with rage and grief, Jax takes off after Gemma, who runs to Nero.

Nero, after closing his deals with Jax, sells all his businesses and retires to a farm somewhere serene. But trouble knocks at his door the very next second in Sons of Anarchy.

A broken Juice finally meets his end at the mercy of Jax and dies in prison.

Unser gets involved in Sons of Anarchy's family drama

Mother and son face off in a final battle (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

After what seems like minutes into retirement, Nero gets back into the thick of things, rushing to Unser and asking him to reach Gemma's hideout before Jax and save the mother-son duo from meeting an unfortunate fate.

But Unser intervening only makes Jax worse, and he ends up killing both his old friend and his mother.

Jax believes he has avenged his wife's murder. But at what cost?

Jax's end is sealed in the series finale

Judgment day comes for Jax and his countless murders, illegal trade deals, and betrayals.

The presidents of other Sons of Anarchy chapters decide that he is too much of a liability, and oust him from the presidency, but not before sentencing him to death in the hands of his own brotherhood. Talk about bleak.

Jax with his son Abel in Sons of Anarchy season 6 (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

The anti-hero goes on a redemption tour before his death, making long-lasting changes to Sons of Anarchy that mark his legacy.

First, he talks to the charters and makes it possible for black members to join, reversing years of racism and race-driven feuds. He incorporates his old friend T.O. as the first black man in the club.

Next, he visits Nero and begs him to look after his two sons after he is gone. Abel ends up being raised by his biological mom, Wendy, with Nero watching over them.

He bids his sons a tearful goodbye, and goes on to complete one final quest: Murder Barosky and Marks to make things easier for his SAMCRO brothers after he is gone.

Jax rides off into the horizon in Sons of Anarchy (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Jax appoints Chibs and Tig Trager as President and Vice President of SAMCRO, bidding his brothers an emotional farewell.

He saves them from the task of murdering him, instead allowing the police to chase him on his motorcycle, getting shot in the same spot his father died years ago.

Life comes full circle in Sons of Anarchy, showcasing the old Jax who died trying to do the right thing in the end.

