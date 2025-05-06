10 characters who gave the most shocking betrayals in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones kept viewers hooked with its political schemes and shocking plot twists. The show became hugely popular for its intense storyline and unexpected betrayals that shifted the narrative. Many characters were fighting to survive and hold power in the Seven Kingdoms, but constant challenges led to dramatic betrayals.

The first season begins with Littlefinger's shocking betrayal of Ned Stark, resulting in his execution and heartbreak for the fans. However, this also increases the hook points and cliffhangers that compel the viewers to keep watching the seasons.

From Littlefinger, Theron Greyjoy, Olly, and even the righteous John Snow are ten characters whose betrayals shook the audience to the core.

1) Petyr Baelish Aka The Littlefinger

A still frame from the scene of the series (Image via Youtube/@HBO)

The Little Finger's Betrayal in season 1 of Game of Thrones is the reason for many forthcoming conflicts and wars in the series. He came from humble beginnings and made his way to become the Master of Coin. But his ambition knew no limits, and he stood loyal to himself. In the first season, his mask of a righteous man was removed when he betrayed Ned Stark.

After promising to support Ned against the illegitimate prince Joffrey, Littlefinger instead compelled his men to turn against Ned Stark's forces. This betrayal led to Ned's execution.

His actions of treachery ended when the Stark sisters and brothers outdid his last scheme of plotting against Arya, leading to his execution.

2) Theon Greyjoy

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

Theon's betrayal in season 2 Game of Thrones hits the Stark family personally. He was raised as a hostage and ward at Winterfell after his father's failed fight against the Starks, yet the Stark boys treated him like a sibling.

When Robb became the king in the north and asked Theon to gather support to take revenge on the Lannisters, Theon took control of whatever was left behind.

Theon betrayed Robb by imprisoning the helpless people of Winterfell while Stark's army was away fighting. Additionally, he ruthlessly executed Ser Rodrik.

3) Walder Frey and Roose Bolton

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

Lord Walder Frey and Roose Bolton planned what is widely considered the most painful betrayal in season 3 of Game of Thrones, which resulted in the infamous Red Wedding.

After Robb Stark broke his oath to marry Frey's daughter, the angry king plotted with Roose Bolton and Tywin Lannister to kill him.

Under the lure of celebration, the Freys and Boltons brutally killed Robb, his mother Catelyn, his pregnant wife Talisa, and thousands of Northern soldiers during what was supposed to be a wedding dinner.

4) Olly

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@HBO)

Olly's betrayal of Jon Snow in season 5 of Game of Thrones profoundly impacts fans due to their relationship. Olly was a village boy who lost his family after the wildlings attacked his village.

Jon Snow found him and made him his steward. However, when Olly learned that Jon allowed wildlings to pass south of the Wall, he saw this as a betrayal of the Night's Watch and disrespect to his family, who were killed by wildlings. Out of anger, Olly participated in the rebellion against Jon Snow, luring him into a trap with fake news about his uncle Benjen.

In the fifth season finale of Game of Thrones, Olly delivers the final act of revenge and stabs Jon Snow, making this betrayal huge because it comes from someone Jon has protected and cared for.

5) Cersei Lannister

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

In season 6 of Game of Thrones, the so-called villain by the fans, Cersei Lannister, still surprised the viewers with one of the most shocking betrayals in the sixth season finale.

After suffering humiliation through the walk of shame, Cersei took revenge by killing all her enemies at once. She planned to burn the Great Sept of Baelor through a wildfire.

Her target included Queen Margaery Tyrell, her brother, their father, the High Sparrow, and various nobles. This betrayal compromised the trust between the throne and its people and destroyed religious sanctity.

However, there was an immediate aftermath for her betrayal as her last living child, King Tommen, killed himself after witnessing the explosion that killed his lovely wife, Queen Margaery Tyrell.

6) Melisandre

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@Zurik 23M)

The Red Witch Melisandre, in season 5 of Game of Thrones, demonstrated how religious extremism and a hunger for power could lead to profound betrayal.

As Stannis Baratheon's guide, she made him believe he was Azor Ahai. Her merciless betrayal came when she persuaded Stannis to sacrifice his only daughter to the Lord of Light.

Under a promise of a win against the Boltons, Melisandre compelled Stannis to burn his innocent daughter and watched her while crying out in pain for her life. This was one of Game of Thrones' most visually disturbing moments.

7) Shae

A still frame from Game of Thrones (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

Tyrion Lannister faced various betrayals in Game of Thrones, but none hurt deeper than Shae's in the fourth season. Initially, a camp follower Tyrion hired as his companion, their relationship evolved into a trusted love.

The betrayal happened during Tyrion's trial for poisoning and killing Joffrey when Shae appeared as a witness.

She falsely testified against him and claimed Tyrion and Sansa had planned the murder, and went on to reveal intimate details of their relationship. Her testimony broke Tyrion, who had believed she truly cared and loved him.

8) Daenerys Targaryen

A still frame from the trailer of the Game of Thrones (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

A major plot twist in season 8 of Game of Thrones is Daenerys Targaryen’s drastic turn. Despite claiming to fight for freedom throughout the series, she ends up burning King’s Landing, betraying her values and her people. Even after winning with few civilian losses, seeing the Red Keep—built and lost by her family—triggers her breakdown.

She goes on to unleash dragonfire on the landscapers below, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians. This act betrayed the city's people and her closest advisors, who believed in her vision of liberation.

9) Jaime Lannister

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@gameofthrones)

Jaime Lannister's character growth was among the most intriguing in Game of Thrones, making his final betrayal in the eighth season particularly significant. After beginning as an anti-hero who pushed a child from a tower window, Jaime transitioned morally through his journey with Brienne of Tarth, developing compassion and honour through hardships.

The betrayal came in his decision to abandon his new bond with Brienne and return to Cersei after the battle of Winterfell. When the news arrived of Cersei's helpless position as Daenerys approached King's Landing, Jaime left the celebration that night

His sudden departure in the particular season of Game of Thrones revealed that despite his evolution, he ultimately could not leave behind the calling of his oldest attachment.

10) Jon Snow

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@GameofThrones)

The eighth season of Game of Thrones ended with a shocking betrayal: Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen, the woman he loved and had pledged to serve. After seeing her destroy King’s Landing, Jon had to choose between love and saving innocent lives. He hugged her after her victory and then stabbed her, catching her by surprise.

This betrayal in Game of Thrones came from Jon's realization that Daenerys had become a threat to the kingdom instead of being its true leader. The aftermath shaped the future of the seven kingdoms, leading to Bran Stark as the king.

Snow was sent to the night's watch again. His betrayal of Daenerys represented Game of Thrones' final remark on the eternal conflict between duty and love for most of the characters.

These characters brought the most devastating betrayals in Game of Thrones, making it an iconic series. Let us know in the comments section. Which one left you in shock?

