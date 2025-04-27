Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s re-release has a strong opening weekend at the box office

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, previously released in US theaters on May 19, 2005, was re-released in select theaters on April 25, 2025. This was done to commemorate the film's 20th anniversary.

As per reports from reputed publications such as Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is estimated to achieve record-breaking success in its opening weekend.

Movie analyst Luiz Fernando, in a post on X on April 26, 2025, revealed that the film had already accumulated an amount of 11.3 million on its release day. Additionally, it earned 3.4 million on Thursday from early previews. This, Fernando reveals, is a step up from several re-released films in recent times, including Avatar, Titanic, and The Phantom Menace.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is expected to perform well at the box office over the weekend

As previously mentioned, based on the opening day and early preview collections for the re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, industry experts have stipulated the movie's overall success this weekend. They have also compared it to other movie re-releases in the past couple of years and predicted that it will surpass their success during the weekend.

Luiz Fernando, who has been mentioned before, has mentioned that the film has, on its first day, surpassed Avatar's re-release weekend collection. While Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected 11.3 million on its re-release day, Avatar accumulated 10.5 million in its opening re-release weekend.

Considering the audience's reception towards the movie, Fernando anticipates the movie to earn somewhere between 25M to 30 million by the end of Sunday, completing a 3-day run. The numbers are staggering, provided that it may only be surpassed by The Lion King's 3D re-release in 2011. The film had accumulated 30.2 million back then.

About the movie

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, or Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, is an epic space opera film initially released in 2005. It is the sixth entry in the Star Wars film series and a sequel to The Phantom Menace (1999) and Attack of the Clones (2002).

The film was written and directed by George Lucas, founder of Lucasfilm. It is produced by Rick McCallum. Featuring prominent roles in the film were actors such as Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, and Christopher Lee.

The official synopsis for the film highlights the events that occur and mentions:

"Years after the onset of the Clone Wars, the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire."

It also highlights:

"Jedi hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor's new apprentice -- Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding. The only hope for the galaxy are Anakin's own offspring -- the twin children born in secrecy who will grow up to become heroes."

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is currently running in select theatres across the United States.

