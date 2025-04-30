4 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash is set to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. WWE has already confirmed several matches for the show, and massive rivalries are expected to turn into a battle at the premium live event.

Backlash has featured some massive career-altering moments in the past, and something similar is expected this year as well. The premium live event is expected to feature some massive twists and turns that could become the focal point of storylines after the show concludes.

Some massive betrayals are expected to take place at the PLE, which could end up changing the landscape of the industry heading into the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Let’s check out a few betrayals that could end up making headlines following Backlash.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser could turn face by helping Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is set to return to action for the first time since the 2024 Royal Rumble to take on Gunther at WWE Backlash. The feud started after the former World Heavyweight Champion attempted to unleash an assault on Michael Cole on RAW following WrestleMania.

While McAfee vs. Gunther has excited millions around the world, a massive twist could leave everyone shocked. Ludwig Kaiser might make an appearance at the premium live event and betray Gunther to help McAfee pick up a massive win. This could be the foundation for a massive feud between Gunther and Kaiser in the future.

#3. Rhea Ripley could turn on the WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

Analyzing the current situation surrounding the Women’s World Champion, a massive tag team match might take place at Backlash. Over the past couple of weeks, Giulia and Roxanne Perez have teamed up to take down IYO SKY on the red brand, before Rhea Ripley joins the fray to even the odds.

This could culminate in a women’s tag team match at the premium live event, where The Eradicator could shock the world and turn heel. The star lost her opportunity to win the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania and was not the one to get pinned as well. This might be the reason Ripley could turn her back on the champion and, surprisingly, demand her rematch.

#2. Sami Zayn could join Seth Rollins

This week’s edition of WWE RAW featured Seth Rollins offering Sami Zayn a way out of the vicious assault that could have taken place on him, but the star denied the offer. This led to Rollins and Bron Breakker launching a massive attack on the former Intercontinental Champion, ending the show in a surprising way.

Backlash is speculated to feature Roman Reigns teaming up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a massive tag team match. This could be the moment when Sami Zayn could come out to pretend to be on Reigns’ side before launching an attack on his former Bloodline member to join Rollins, Breakker, and the mastermind Paul Heyman. This could end up making headlines and officially bring an end to the Bloodline story.

#1. Cody Rhodes could finally sell his soul to The Rock

While Cody Rhodes declined The Rock’s offer to become a corporate champion at Elimination Chamber, he ended up paying the price and losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. John Cena walked out of WrestleMania as the champion and is now set to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

The American Nightmare could appear at the show and finally sell his soul to The Rock by aligning with John Cena, costing Orton his opportunity to become the champion. This could end up being one of the most shocking moments in the history of the company.

Fans will have to wait and see what twists WWE has planned for Backlash 2025.

