Gunther's official WWE return date confirmed and first match after World Heavyweight title loss and suspension

Gunther will be back in WWE soon. His return date has been confirmed now, as has his first match back.

On WWE RAW, Pat McAfee stood up to address the fans. He said he wanted to talk about what had happened with Gunther. He spoke about his career outside WWE and all the work he has done. He said that he hoped to be remembered as an empathetic man who did his best to help those around him. He wanted to be remembered as someone who left the world better and was always loyal.

The star said that he had remained loyal to Michael Cole for a reason throughout his time on the commentary desk. He said that once he saw what The Ring General did to Michael Cole, he was not going to stand by and let that happen. He challenged The Ring General.

McAfee called out Nick Aldis, who wanted him to keep it professional on RAW. He demanded that Gunther not be suspended and to bring him back. The star called for a match against The Ring General immediately.

Nick Aldis immediately turned down the lifting of the suspension. However, he gave him a chance to do what he wanted. He said that Pat McAfee could face the former Heavyweight Champion one-on-one at WWE Backlash in a sanctioned contest.

The match was accepted and is now official.

