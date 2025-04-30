3 WWE stars who could join Seth Rollins’ faction at Backlash 2025

Seth Rollins has taken the world by storm since his massive victory in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk during the Triple Threat Match to align himself with the Visionary and make headlines all around the world.

Furthermore, Bron Breakker shocked the world when he speared Reigns and Punk on RAW after WrestleMania, aligning himself with the Visionary and his new Wiseman, making a powerful statement.

WWE Backlash is around the corner, and the massive names might be in action at the premium live event. Speculations of Roman Reigns and CM Punk returning together as a team for the second time after Survivor Series WarGames last year, to take on the duo of Rollins and Breakker at Backlash have been surfacing on the internet.

However, this week’s edition of the red brand featured a twist when Sami Zayn came out, and a new storyline involving the former Intercontinental Champion against the massive faction kicked off. The ending moments of the show saw Bron Breakker deliver vicious spears to Zayn before Rollins ended the night with a stomp on his former friend.

While the faction with Paul Heyman as the Wiseman seems unstoppable, a possible addition to the faction might shake up the entire industry. Let’s check out a few names who could join the faction and shock the world.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars on the planet and has already crossed paths with Seth Rollins and his faction. The former Intercontinental Champion was offered the opportunity to move to SmackDown, where he would be named the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the star declined, ultimately ending up all bruised up on RAW.

However, a major twist could shock the world if Zayn, rather than going against Seth Rollins, ends up joining him and leaving the world in awe. The former Intercontinental Champion’s addition could be a massive twist in the landscape of the industry, and could not happen at a better stage than WWE Backlash 2025. Zayn could come out and pretend to help Roman Reigns during the potential tag team match at the premium live event, before turning around and shocking the world.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is another name who has been trying to make a name for himself in the industry with his action, but the star has been stuck in mid-card storylines lately, keeping him away from the World title. However, one man who could do everything McIntyre wants is Paul Heyman.

Considering the hatred the star has for Punk and Reigns, McIntyre could also be the one to shock the world and align with Seth Rollins, shocking the WWE Universe. A potential pairing like this could make the faction one of the greatest ones in the history of the company, with it making headlines all around the world.

#1. Seth Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch

The Man Becky Lynch shocked the world with her return at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champion along with Lyra Valkyria. However, the moment Valkyria got pinned on RAW after WrestleMania to lose the Tag Team Titles, Becky Lynch snapped and unleashed an assault on the Women’s Intercontinental Champion to turn heel.

Considering her new character, Lynch would be the perfect addition to Seth Rollins’ massive faction, making them undoubtedly unstoppable in the entire industry, and the mastermind behind all of it would be WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

