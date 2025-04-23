Bron Breakker sends 1-word message after aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently sent a message after joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. The Visionary and his new partner obliterated Roman Reigns and CM Punk on RAW.

At Night One of WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Seth Rollins. On this week's edition of the red brand, Rollins and Heyman came out to address the crowd. Before The Visionary could say anything, CM Punk interrupted him. A brawl broke out between the two, which saw Punk getting stomped by his rival.

Before the show ended, Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance to take Rollins and Heyman out. As the OTC looked to end his former Wiseman, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to take Reigns out with a vicious spear. Seth and Bron then completely destroyed The Best in the World and the Only Tribal Chief.

WWE's official Instagram handle later uploaded a backstage video of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. In the clip, Rollins highlighted that he had control over everything in the business.

Paul Heyman then seemingly sent a message aimed at Roman Reigns and CM Punk, saying they won't be able to do anything about his new alliance with Breakker and Rollins.

"Yeah! Now they know. Now they know, and there ain't a damn thing they can do about it," Heyman said.

At the end of the video, the former Intercontinental Champion sent a one-word message, referencing his catchphrase.

"Woof," Breakker added.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer believes Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins for Bron Breakker

During an edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said he believed Paul Heyman might eventually turn on Seth Rollins to side with Bron Breakker.

Dreamer added that Heyman saw Breakker as the future of WWE and could continue to manage the former Intercontinental Champion until he decided to call it a day.

"Paul Heyman realises that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. As long as Breakker stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. So, that is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire," Dreamer said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bron Breakker's new alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

