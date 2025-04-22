Seth Rollins teases the return of infamous character following WWE RAW

Seth Rollins teased the return of an infamous character following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and helped The Visionary emerge victorious. Last night on WWE RAW, Bron Breakker aligned with Rollins and Heyman, and sent The Tribal Chief through the barricade with a thunderous Spear.

Rollins then delivered a message as he was walking backstage and claimed he controlled everything. His words seemed to hint that his iconic "The Architect' persona could return.

"We control everything. I control everything. Remember that," he said.

Rollins delivered a message following RAW. [Image credit: Seth Rollins' Instagram story]

Heyman served as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for several years. He also used to manage CM Punk and accompanied The Second City Saint to the ring at WrestleMania. However, he left The Show of Shows with Rollins following his shocking betrayal.

Popular WWE star wants a dream match against Seth Rollins

Ricky Saints recently shared that he hoped to square off against Seth Rollins someday.

The former AEW star debuted on NXT earlier this year and has already captured the North American Championship. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Saints named Rollins as his dream opponent and shared that he wanted to face the former World Heavyweight Champion in a singles match.

"You know, shoot for the moon," Saints said. "I don't wanna say Cody because that's too easy, that's too obvious. Seth [is a dream opponent]. [Cody Rhodes] is too easy of an answer to give. You're a journalist. You want all the juiciness. It's too easy of an answer because we're friends. You would already assume that I would have said Cody, but you want something juicy, so I'm saying it's gonna be Seth Rollins." [From 02:41 – 03:00]

You can check out the video below:

Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman have become a very powerful faction in WWE. It will be fascinating to see if any more WWE Superstars join the group in the weeks ahead.

