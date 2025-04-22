TKO reacts after the 'newest' Paul Heyman guy appears on WWE RAW

WWE's parent organization, TKO Group Holdings, reacted to the 'newest' Paul Heyman Guy being introduced on the latest edition of RAW. This comes after The Wiseman's shocking actions at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Seth Rollins took on Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at this year's Showcase of The Immortals. Many assumed that The Second City Saint would secure a victory since Heyman was in his corner. However, that didn't happen. The WWE Hall of Famer backstabbed both Punk and Reigns, joining forces with The Visionary to help him win.

During the April 21, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless came out and brawled with Rollins before putting his hands on the legendary manager. After overcoming the former AEW star, The Revolutionary and the 59-year-old had to deal with the angry Tribal Chief.

After Spearing Seth, Roman set his sights on Heyman. However, Bron Breakker shockingly appeared out of nowhere and Speared the OTC. The Unpredictable Badass revealed himself as the newest Paul Heyman Guy after viciously assaulting Roman Reigns and CM Punk alongside Seth Rollins. WWE shared a video on Instagram showcasing Bron Breakker teaming up with The Architect and The Wiseman.

This unexpected alliance caught the attention of TKO Group, and its official account reacted to the major turn of events with a surprised emoji.

Veteran says Paul Heyman will leave Seth Rollins for a major WWE star

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that The Wiseman would soon leave Seth Rollins' side. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'Review of WrestleMania 41 Night One' video on YouTube.

The former WWE writer claimed that Brock Lesnar was guaranteed to make his return within the next six months, and Paul Heyman would side with him.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the trio of Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman brings to the table.

