  BREAKING: 27-year-old star confirmed as the next Paul Heyman guy on RAW; joins Seth Rollins' alliance

BREAKING: 27-year-old star confirmed as the next Paul Heyman guy on RAW; joins Seth Rollins' alliance

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:11 GMT
A massive twist to end RAW (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
A massive twist to end RAW (Picture Courtesy: RAW on Netflix)

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, a 27-year-old star was confirmed as the next Paul Heyman guy. Not only this, but he formed a power alliance with Seth Rollins.

As Rollins was getting ready to start his promo on RAW, he was interrupted by CM Punk, whom he hit with a stomp to take out. Roman Reigns came out as well, and while he successfully dodged Rollins and hit Paul Heyman with a Superman punch, what came next shocked everyone.

Bron Breakker thwarted Reigns' attempt at a spear and took him out by spearing him through the barricade. Heyman kissed his head, and the rising 27-year-old star was confirmed as the next official Paul Heyman guy. That was the shot as RAW went off the air.

It was an incredible ending to the start of the post-WrestleMania 41 season, and the Bron Breakker-Seth Rollins alliance looks like one with huge promise. Heyman has teased working with Breakker before, and the son of Rick Steiner also openly stated his interest in such a partnership.

It looks like Seth Rollins isn't alone, and The Wiseman now has two incredible stars under his belt.

It will be very interesting to see how this storyline starts to play out.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
WWE
