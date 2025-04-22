BREAKING: 27-year-old star confirmed as the next Paul Heyman guy on RAW; joins Seth Rollins' alliance

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, a 27-year-old star was confirmed as the next Paul Heyman guy. Not only this, but he formed a power alliance with Seth Rollins.

As Rollins was getting ready to start his promo on RAW, he was interrupted by CM Punk, whom he hit with a stomp to take out. Roman Reigns came out as well, and while he successfully dodged Rollins and hit Paul Heyman with a Superman punch, what came next shocked everyone.

Bron Breakker thwarted Reigns' attempt at a spear and took him out by spearing him through the barricade. Heyman kissed his head, and the rising 27-year-old star was confirmed as the next official Paul Heyman guy. That was the shot as RAW went off the air.

It was an incredible ending to the start of the post-WrestleMania 41 season, and the Bron Breakker-Seth Rollins alliance looks like one with huge promise. Heyman has teased working with Breakker before, and the son of Rick Steiner also openly stated his interest in such a partnership.

It looks like Seth Rollins isn't alone, and The Wiseman now has two incredible stars under his belt.

It will be very interesting to see how this storyline starts to play out.

