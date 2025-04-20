New Paul Heyman guy revealed at WrestleMania 41

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:23 GMT
Paul Heyman has done the unthinkable (Credit: WWE WrestleMania Night 1)
Paul Heyman has done the unthinkable (Credit: WWE WrestleMania Night 1)

A new Paul Heyman guy has now been revealed at WrestleMania 41 after a huge betrayal that no one saw coming, and it's not Roman Reigns or CM Punk. The Hall of Famer has made a new choice.

Ad

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns were in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The stars had huge grudges to settle, and settle them they did in a barn burner of a match. However, one of the side-stories going into the match was the fact that Heyman had turned his back on Roman Reigns and sided with CM Punk for his favor.

In the end, though, everything came down to Heyman. He appeared to give Punk the steel chair to take out Roman Reigns, but then hit the former with a low blow. It then appeared that everything was right with the world, and Roman Reigns and Heyman were reunited. He urged Roman to go after Seth with the steel chair and take him out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, Paul Heyman then did the unthinkable and hit Roman Reigns with a low blow as well. He sided with Seth Rollins and watched him beat down Reigns, hit the Stomp, and win the match. He then celebrated with the star as well.

Seth Rollins and Heyman are now together, with Heyman having selected Rollins for the position of the new Paul Heyman guy.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications