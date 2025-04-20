New Paul Heyman guy revealed at WrestleMania 41

A new Paul Heyman guy has now been revealed at WrestleMania 41 after a huge betrayal that no one saw coming, and it's not Roman Reigns or CM Punk. The Hall of Famer has made a new choice.

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns were in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The stars had huge grudges to settle, and settle them they did in a barn burner of a match. However, one of the side-stories going into the match was the fact that Heyman had turned his back on Roman Reigns and sided with CM Punk for his favor.

In the end, though, everything came down to Heyman. He appeared to give Punk the steel chair to take out Roman Reigns, but then hit the former with a low blow. It then appeared that everything was right with the world, and Roman Reigns and Heyman were reunited. He urged Roman to go after Seth with the steel chair and take him out.

However, Paul Heyman then did the unthinkable and hit Roman Reigns with a low blow as well. He sided with Seth Rollins and watched him beat down Reigns, hit the Stomp, and win the match. He then celebrated with the star as well.

Seth Rollins and Heyman are now together, with Heyman having selected Rollins for the position of the new Paul Heyman guy.

