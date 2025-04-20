Paul Heyman will leave Seth Rollins and join forces with major WWE star in 6 months, says veteran (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41 as he betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the union between the two won't last long and that The Wiseman will soon leave The Visionary to join forces with Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman walked into the Night One main event alongside CM Punk. However, the veteran betrayed the Best in the World and gave a steel chair to Roman Reigns to beat the former up. Heyman then went on to deliver a low blow to the OTC, revealing that he's in cahoots with Seth Rollins.

However, Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41 Night One that he does not see Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman being together for a long time, and the latter will be back at Brock Lesnar's side in six months:

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months." [From 1:05:00 onwards]

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for over 18 months. While The Beast Incarnate is still seemingly under contract with the company, his return would depend on him getting cleared by the WWE legal team.

