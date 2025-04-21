Current champion wants dream WWE match against Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most prominent stars since debuting on the main roster in 2012. In an exclusive interview, Ricky Saints named The Architect as one of his dream opponents.

Ad

Saints joined the NXT roster in February and quickly became a key figure on the brand. The 35-year-old won the NXT North American Championship from Shawn Spears on April 1. In his first title defense, the fan favorite defeated Ethan Page to retain the gold at Stand & Deliver on April 19.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked Saints to name someone he wants to face on WWE's main roster one day. While the NXT star would like to share the ring with his close friend Cody Rhodes, he also has his sights set on Rollins.

Ad

Trending

"You know, shoot for the moon," Saints said. "I don't wanna say Cody because that's too easy, that's too obvious. Seth [is a dream opponent]. [Cody Rhodes] is too easy of an answer to give. You're a journalist. You want all the juiciness. It's too easy of an answer because we're friends. You would already assume that I would have said Cody, but you want something juicy, so I'm saying it's gonna be Seth Rollins." [2:41 – 3:00]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Saints elaborate on his title victory and friendship with Rhodes.

Ricky Saints coy on his plan for Seth Rollins

At Stand & Deliver, Ricky Saints used his Roshambo finisher to defeat Ethan Page in the first match on the main show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asked how he would beat Seth Rollins, Saints joked that Bill Apter was trying to give The Architect the edge if they ever face each other:

"I'm not giving my secrets away, Bill. You're literally trying to ruin this match for me. You're trying to give him the advantage." [3:19 – 3:26]

On April 19, Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41. He also produced one of the most surprising moments of the weekend by joining forces with Paul Heyman.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.