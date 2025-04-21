  • home icon
Current champion wants dream WWE match against Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Apr 21, 2025 15:00 GMT
WWE RAW star Seth Rollins [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most prominent stars since debuting on the main roster in 2012. In an exclusive interview, Ricky Saints named The Architect as one of his dream opponents.

Saints joined the NXT roster in February and quickly became a key figure on the brand. The 35-year-old won the NXT North American Championship from Shawn Spears on April 1. In his first title defense, the fan favorite defeated Ethan Page to retain the gold at Stand & Deliver on April 19.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked Saints to name someone he wants to face on WWE's main roster one day. While the NXT star would like to share the ring with his close friend Cody Rhodes, he also has his sights set on Rollins.

"You know, shoot for the moon," Saints said. "I don't wanna say Cody because that's too easy, that's too obvious. Seth [is a dream opponent]. [Cody Rhodes] is too easy of an answer to give. You're a journalist. You want all the juiciness. It's too easy of an answer because we're friends. You would already assume that I would have said Cody, but you want something juicy, so I'm saying it's gonna be Seth Rollins." [2:41 – 3:00]
Watch the video above to hear Saints elaborate on his title victory and friendship with Rhodes.

Ricky Saints coy on his plan for Seth Rollins

At Stand & Deliver, Ricky Saints used his Roshambo finisher to defeat Ethan Page in the first match on the main show.

Asked how he would beat Seth Rollins, Saints joked that Bill Apter was trying to give The Architect the edge if they ever face each other:

"I'm not giving my secrets away, Bill. You're literally trying to ruin this match for me. You're trying to give him the advantage." [3:19 – 3:26]

On April 19, Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41. He also produced one of the most surprising moments of the weekend by joining forces with Paul Heyman.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
