4 directions for Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins following the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins shocked the world by joining forces in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. The legendary manager accompanied his best friend, CM Punk, to the ring despite still being Roman Reigns' Wiseman, and appeared incredibly conflicted throughout the entire bout. Little did we know that this was the performance of a lifetime which would end in a shocking reveal.

The finish to the Triple Threat main event in Allegiant Stadium saw Heyman hit both Punk and Reigns with low blows before handing The Visionary a steel chair. The Revolutionary proceeded to finish the job, delivering a chair shot and Stomp to the OTC for the win. He then walked out with the Hall Of Famer, leaving everyone wondering what the new alliance means for both men and the rest of the roster.

Here are four potential directions for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman following the epic main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

#4. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could build a stable

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins are no strangers to factions, in WWE and beyond. The Visionary was part of The Shield and The Authority early in his stint with the Stamford-based promotion followed by a brief run as The Messiah in 2020. The Wiseman, of course, has also managed his fair share of stables famously including The Bloodline and The Dangerous Alliance.

Could they follow the Roman Reigns blueprint and form a Rollins-led group to elevate new stars? Could they create a collection of equals akin to The Shield or NWO, comprised of Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens who have had storyline and real-life issues with both Reigns and CM Punk?

Such a group could dominate the main event scene for years to come!

#3. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could operate as a duo following WWE WrestleMania 41

The legendary manager has backed a record six world champions [Image: WWE.com]

Although Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have had their fair share of history with factions, the majority of their respective time in WWE has been spent in the singles main event scene. The former Architect used his time in The Shield and Authority to catapult himself to singles stardom, becoming a five-time world champion, while The Wiseman has managed singles stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

Given Heyman's illustrious track record with top singles stars, it wouldn't be surprising if he made The Visionary his next solo client. The legendary superstar already sits in the same pantheon as past clients like Lesnar, Punk, Big Show and more, so it's exciting to imagine what new heights he could scale with the 59-year old by his side.

By the end of their alliance, Heyman may have managed SEVEN world champions in WWE.

#2. Roman Reigns and CM Punk could seek revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41 betrayal

In aligning with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman screwed over not just one but two of the most dangerous men in all of WWE. It's hard to imagine Roman Reigns and/or CM Punk taking the betrayal lying down and letting The Advocate get away with it. The only question should be who gets the first crack at the deceitful manager and his new client, given that both Reigns and Punk have abundant history with Rollins.

Will The Voice of The Voiceless be first to pursue his vengeance, considering that the OTC is rumored to be taking a break? Will the Tribal Chief stick around to finally resolve his over-decade-long issues with his former brother once and for all? There's still a lot more story to explore between all four men, and the audience is excited to witness that fallout post-WrestleMania 41.

#1. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could join forces with John Cena and The Rock on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins is not the only WWE megastar to have executed an earth-shattering heel turn during WrestleMania 41 season. John Cena also shockingly flipped to the villainous side at Elimination Chamber 2025, joining The Rock to unleash a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. After Rollins won the main event of Night 1, The Cenation Leader will seek to prevail in the same spot on Night 2.

What if The Visionary aligns himself with The Franchise Player against The American Nightmare? After all, he inadvertently helped the 16-time world champion win the Elimination Chamber match, and his new manager has worked with The Final Boss before. What's stopping them from forming an alliance and dominating the main event scene on both RAW and SmackDown?

