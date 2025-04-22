Paul Heyman has a major betrayal in store, says WWE veteran, following WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman created a dangerous alliance on Monday Night RAW when Bron Breakker joined the fray and stood tall next to Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks The Wiseman has another major betrayal in store.

Ad

RAW after WrestleMania 41 was filled with surprises, as the landscape is constantly evolving and the product is headed toward the annual draft. The night's most shocking moment was when Bron Breakker aligned himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer was asked what's next for Bron Breakker on RAW. He praised Breakker's skill and addressed the possibility of turning on Seth Rollins. Moreover, the veteran added that Heyman could leave The Visionary and align himself with Breakker until he decides to retire.

Ad

Trending

Dreamer stated there's a pattern with The Wiseman, and he sees Breakker as the future of the company and the industry, which is why Heyman turning on Rollins in the future for the former Intercontinental Champion makes sense.

"Paul Heyman realises that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. As long as Breakker stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. So, that is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire," Dreamer said. [From 23:38 to 24:00]

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman made a statement on WWE RAW

CM Punk and Roman Reigns were betrayed at WrestleMania 41 Night One when Paul Heyman hit a low blow to both stars and ultimately aligned himself with Seth Rollins, who won the match. However, the story continued when WWE RAW took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman explained their actions, but it ended in a brawl with CM Punk. After neutralizing The Second City Saint, the villainous duo continued until Roman Reigns appeared. The Original Tribal Chief hit a spear to Rollins, and gave a Superman punch to Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, The Wiseman had a plan as Bron Breakker appeared and speared The Tribal Chief. The new alliance stood tall in the ring over an unconscious CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.