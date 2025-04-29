Sami Zayn makes a big announcement about his future after being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker; breaks silence

Sami Zayn has broken his silence after being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. He headlined this week's show against Breakker but faced the brutal wrath of WWE's newest trio.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion interrupted Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the opening segment of the show. This led to Rollins offering Zayn a spot in their group, which was rejected by the latter. Unfortunately, things didn't end on a positive note for the OG Bloodline member, who was the victim of a brutal Spear and a Stomp.

On X, Zayn mentioned that he was aware of the target on his back but wouldn't back down from a fight. He also promised to win a WWE World Championship.

"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this - you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion," wrote Zayn.

Check out Zayn's post on X:

Vince Russo believes Jey Uso should've helped Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been good friends and have bonded over OG Bloodline business. Upon returning to WWE TV on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Zayn greeted Jey, and the duo was also joined by Jimmy Uso.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Jey for no-showing while Zayn was being attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. He said:

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy."

The trio of Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman stood tall over CM Punk and Roman Reigns on the first RAW after WrestleMania 41. The group once again made headlines after their actions on this week's show.

