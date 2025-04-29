WWE veteran stunned as major star no-shows during Sami Zayn's brutal RAW beatdown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Sami Zayn getting a beatdown on RAW. The star was in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Sami had a heated argument with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker during the opening segment of RAW. This led to a match between Zayn and Breakker in the main event. During the match, The Visionary decided that Sami was beyond saving and urged Bron to destroy him. The match had to be stopped, and Rollins planted the popular star with a vicious Stomp.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo wondered about Jey's whereabouts during the beatdown. He noted that WWE highlighted the World Heavyweight Champion's friendship with Sami Zayn for weeks. The veteran writer felt that if the creative team wanted to sell the angle, Jey should have rushed out to help his friend when other officials were in the ring to protect Sami.

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy," he said. [From 8:16 onwards]

Uso confronted Logan Paul this week and put him to sleep with a Superkick. It will be interesting to see if Jey defends the World Heavyweight Championship against The Maverick in the coming months.

