Lyra Valkyria breaks silence following Becky Lynch's betrayal on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria broke her silence today on social media after she was betrayed by Becky Lynch last night on WWE RAW. The Man returned during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41 to team up with the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Valkyria was supposed to compete alongside Bayley at WrestleMania, but The Role Model was attacked ahead of The Show of Shows. Lynch and Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania, but lost the titles back to The Judgment Day stars last night on RAW.

Lynch turned heel after the loss and attacked Valkyria. The 28-year-old reacted to the betrayal today and advised everyone to enjoy every moment, because a lot can be taken from you in a matter of seconds.

"Take in every moment. Turns out you can lose a LOT in three seconds. Short lived, but it still happened. Lyra 2 Belts at WRESTLEMANIA🪶," she wrote.

WWE star Lyra Valkyria reveals she idolized Becky Lynch

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently shared that she looked up to Becky Lynch.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lyra Valkyria disclosed that Big Time Becks was the first WWE Superstar she watched. She noted that Lynch inspired her to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

"I always tell people, the first match I ever saw on NXT was Becky Lynch's debut, just happened to be. And she came out Irish dancing, something that she is not very proud of now. But that was what set the ball rolling in my head. There's an Irish girl there. How did she get there? She must have started somewhere. And that's where it all started." [1:29 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch went on hiatus following her loss to Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Lynch following her shocking betrayal of Lyra Valkyria last night on the red brand.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

