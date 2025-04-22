5 Betrayals You Didn’t See Coming During WWE WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE WrestleMania 41 delivered not just saw-dropping matches but some shocking betrayals that no one saw coming. Whether it was trusted allies turning on each other or deep-rooted friendships ending in heartbreak, this year’s 'Mania week gave fans some unforgettable twists.

Here are five betrayals that left the WWE Universe stunned.

#5. Dominik Mysterio seemingly turned on Finn Balor

The Judgement Day’s internal cracks finally showed at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Dirty Dom competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Penta. For the early part of the match, it looked like Judgement Day teammates Balor and Mysterio were working together.

But everything changed when Dirty Dim got a clear shot to hit Balor with the 619. He didn’t hesitate. Balor, visibly furious, countered the move - but the tension was already too much. Dominik took his moment, and the betrayal became clear.

Fans had suspected trouble between the two ever since their shaky build-up to WWE's main event. The Judgement Day’s past is full of betrayals - Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were both turned on before. Although Dom and Balor were seen in a backstage segment on RAW tonight, the damage seems to be done.

#4. Roxanne Perez betrayed Cora Jade at WWE NXT

Best friends turned bitter rivals- Perez and Jade’s partnership came crashing down during NXT Stand and Deliver. The duo competed in a Fatal Four-Way tag team elimination match together to determine the next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, to the shock of the fans, Perez walked out on Jade in the middle of the match, ending their alliance abruptly.

#3. Stacks Betrays Tony D’Angelo and The Family

Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo shocked the NXT crowd at Stand & Deliver by turning on Tony D’Angelo. After weeks of tension, it all came to a boiling point in their match against Dark State. Early in the match, The Family struggled, but they fought back and regained momentum.

During a key moment, Lorenzo introduced crowbars to help turn the tide, but D’Angelo rejected the idea and scolded him. It seemed like Stacks was about to back off, but instead, he played mind games. After tricking Tony into thinking they were still a team, Lorenzo hit D'Angelo with a low blow. That gave Dark State the perfect opening to finish the match and win. The betrayal was painful for D’Angelo, who had trusted Stacks for a long time.

#2. Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk

Paul Heyman stabbing CM Punk in the back was one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1, Punk was ready to fight alongside Heyman. The two had a deep history and had even promised to be there for each other at the big stage.

But Heyman shocked the world by delivering a low blow to his so-called best friend, instead helping Seth Rollins pick up the win. This betrayal wasn’t just sudden - it was built on layers of frustration. Heyman felt used by Punk. From WWE Survivor Series to The Show of Shows, he believed he was just a pawn in Punk’s selfish plans. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Wiseman didn’t hold back. He questioned Punk's friendship and claimed he left him in a no-win situation.

#1. Paul Heyman’s ultimate betrayal - Roman Reigns

While fans were still reeling from Heyman turning on Punk, what happened next made WrestleMania 41 even more shocking: Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns.

In the final moments of Night Two's main event featuring Reigns, Punk, and Rollins, The Wiseman entered the ring. First, he gave a chair to Punk, then turned on him with a low blow. Just as it seemed like he was back in Reigns’ corner, he handed the chair to The Tribal Chief and struck him a low blow too.

For the OTC, this betrayal cut deep. He’s been betrayed before in WWE - by Seth Rollins in The Shield, by Jey and Jimmy Uso, by Sami Zayn, and then by Solo Sikoa. But this one from Heyman, his Wiseman and trusted advisor, may have hurt the most.

Paul Heyman, when asked on The Pat McAfee Show, explained why he did it.

"I didn't betray Roman Reigns. I was pushed. I was emasculated in front of the entire WWE Universe. Roman made the choice for me."

The Wiseman turned on Reigns after more than five years together as part of The Bloodline.

