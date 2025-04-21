Paul Heyman blames Roman Reigns for recent betrayal

Paul Heyman sent shockwaves into the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41 by aligning himself with Seth Rollins. The Hall of Famer low-blowed his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to help The Visionary win the Triple-Threat match. However, The Wiseman recently claimed that he did not betray the OTC, it was the other way round.

Earlier this month, The Best in the World revealed that Paul Heyman would have to be in his corner for the Triple-Threat main event scheduled for WrestleMania 41. It did not sit well with Roman Reigns, who shoved his Wiseman to the floor on the go-home edition of RAW before The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman pointed out that Roman Reigns was the one who put his hands on him first. The 59-year-old added that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion emasculated him on live television.

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday Night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," he said.

With Paul Heyman aligning himself with Seth Rollins, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Visionary.

