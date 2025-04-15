Roman Reigns snaps at Paul Heyman and gets physical in tense final segment on RAW before WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns was happy with the crowd on RAW acknowledging him, stating that he knew they wouldn't betray him, but the same couldn't be expected out of everyone. Nobody could have anticipated how the promo ended.

Ad

When the crowd asked Heyman who that could be, Heyman was asked why he betrayed Reigns. The crowd chanted, "You f'd up," and Reigns said they needed to be louder for him to hear.

As Heyman was getting ready to speak, he put the mic down. However, when he spoke, he claimed it wasn't a betrayal - he was just paying back a favor.

Reigns said that it felt like the only one who was getting screwed was him. He said the Tribal Chief never asks for favors - he takes what he wants.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins came out and said that the winner of the Triple Threat match would define the future of the industry. Heyman, for reasons unknown, was licking his lips.

When the crowd chanted for CM Punk, Seth Rollins asked them if they wanted the business to die because he didn't. He told Roman Reigns that favors are a choice. Seth called Heyman a sc*mbag and said he expected nothing from him. He noted that Heyman being at Punk's corner at WrestleMania wasn't by chance; it was a choice.

Ad

He then asked Roman Reigns point blank to determine why he chose Punk over him. Reigns told Rollins he had made his choice and attacked him.

Reigns then shoved Heyman despite his acknowledgment, and CM Punk came out and took out Roman Reigns, only to turn around and eat a spear. Rollins then smacked him with a steel chair, or a "Shield chair," as Michael Cole called it.

Expand Tweet

RAW ended with an infuriated Rollins standing tall while Heyman looked on with disbelief in his eyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More