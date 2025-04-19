Major betrayal takes place hours before WrestleMania; future of top faction up in the air

WrestleMania is just a few hours away from kickoff, but the WWE Universe has already been treated to some drama. Fans were left shocked as they witnessed a major betrayal take place at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

The betrayal has raised many questions, particularly about the future of one of NXT's top factions, The D'Angelo Family. After all, the Underboss, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, has seemingly quit the faction.

The D'Angelo Family was looking to settle their feud with Dark State tonight at Stand & Deliver, but things didn't go as planned. The 28-year-old Stacks delivered a low blow to the group's leader, Tony D'Angelo, which led to the group's defeat.

Betrayals aren't all that surprising during WrestleMania weekend, but this was certainly unexpected. The D'Angelo Family looked inseparable, but over the last few weeks, cracks in their bond had appeared, with Stacks going against his Don on several occasions.

Stand & Deliver was the tipping point, and now, the future of The Family is up in the air. How will The Don of NXT respond to this treachery? What possible excuse could Stacks have for his actions? All this and more will likely be answered after WrestleMania on the next episode of the black and silver brand.

