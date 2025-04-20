Roman Reigns seemingly retires "Tribal Chief" gimmick at WrestleMania 41 after betrayal? Exploring the shocking WWE possibility

Roman Reigns had a tough outing at WrestleMania 41, experiencing another heartbreaking betrayal in his WWE career. Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Reigns, hitting them with consecutive low-blows, only to ultimately align himself with Seth Rollins, who emerged victorious. However, Roman might have retired his 'Tribal Chief' persona at the Show of Shows.

WWE released an uncut version of the post-match events after 'The Heist of the Century 2.0,' where Roman Reigns and CM Punk were perplexed and out of words. However, some eagle-eyed fans saw an Easter egg, that former Undisputed Champion left his Ula Fala inside the ring, where he kept it before the bout started, seemingly hinting at the potential retirement of his 'Tribal Chief' character.

With Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns, the Bloodline arc has finally ended after five long years. Last year, when Reigns inducted Heyman into the Hall of Fame, in an emotional speech, he said that the day Wiseman is not in his corner, he will no longer be the Tribal Chief. WrestleMania may have marked the end of the Tribal Chief's era, as Reigns walked out without the Ula Fala. This could be seen as a subtle indication that he has probably retired his 'Tribal Chief' persona.

That said, the angle above is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Legendary Bloodline manager offers to be a Wiseman to Roman Reigns or CM Punk after WrestleMania betrayal

Paul Heyman betraying Punk and Reigns served as the perfect ending to WrestleMania Saturday. However, former WWE manager Armando Estrada, who used to manage the late Umaga, has offered Punk and Reigns his services.

Armando Estrada is signed to a WWE legends deal. Following the shocking betrayal, he took to his official X/Twitter handle to pitch his offer.

"My services might be available if a certain Chicagoan or member of the Samoan dynasty is in the market for a manager. #WrestleMania41 #WWEWrestleMania #WrestleMania," Estrada wrote

With the shocking conclusion of WrestleMania 41 Night One, multiple possibilities have emerged. It will be thrilling to watch how Roman Reigns retaliates against the shocking betrayal in the coming weeks.

