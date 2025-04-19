Huge betrayal takes place between two WWE Superstars at NXT Stand & Deliver; Booker T blamed for it by fellow commentator

At the NXT Stand & Deliver pre-show, Roxanne Perez walked out on her tag team partner, Cora Jade. The duo teamed up for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a four-way tag team match.

However, midway through the match at the Stand & Deliver pre-show, Perez opted to walk out on her tag team partner, with whom she has also feuded in the past. Shortly afterward, Corey Graves blamed Booker T for Perez's actions. Perez was a student in Booker T's wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling.

The match at NXT Stand & Deliver ended with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley getting their hands raised. They will challenge either Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez or Bayley & Lyra Valkyria after their Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly enough, Paxley was Valkyria's former tag team partner. She recently sent a message to Bayley after she and Valkyria became the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by winning a Gauntlet Match involving five other tag teams on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Paxley could win her first-ever championship in WWE by capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship after the win at NXT Stand & Deliver. Meanwhile, Dolin is a former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Jacy Jayne. The titles were merged with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

