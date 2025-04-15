Lyra Valkyria's former tag team partner reacts to her teaming up with Bayley; The Role Model has a five-word question

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will team up at WrestleMania 41. However, one superstar who seemingly has issues with Valkyria teaming up with The Role Model is Tatum Paxley.

Valkyria and Paxley teamed up during the former's time in NXT. At NXT Roadblock 2024, they even unsuccessfully challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo initially went their separate paths before reuniting in 2024.

On X, Paxley reacted to Bayley and Valkyria teaming up. This led to a five-word question from The Role Model on social media.

Check out Paxley's reaction on X:

"Can I help you ma’am?" wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's reply:

Lyra Valkyria recalled meeting Bayley several years ago

Lyra Valkyria shared a heartfelt message after she and Bayley confirmed their WrestleMania 41 spot. The duo won a Gauntlet Match last Friday on WWE SmackDown, defeating five other teams to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On X, Valkyria recalled meeting Bayley several years ago. She shared a heartfelt message, writing the following:

"If i could go back and tell myself, I still wouldn't. I remember this conversation so well. The thing about @itsBayleyWWE is she's been living up to her nickname, inside and outside of the ring long before she had it. Lets go to WRESTLEMANIA, PARTNER!!"

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently in their third reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the titles.

Meanwhile, Bayley is also a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, looking to win her third. Lyra Valkyria, on the other hand, is the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. A victory for her and Bayley could see Valkyria become a double champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Valkyria and Bayley became a tag team after the former successfully defended her title against The Role Model.

