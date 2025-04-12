WWE star Bayley's partner sends an emotional message; shares photo of them from 8 years ago

Bayley has had lots of ups and downs over the past year, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. The former WWE Women's Champion has finally punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

She and Lyra Valkyria earned a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship following a grueling gauntlet match on SmackDown. They will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, having just wrestled each other earlier this week.

So, while they are friendly rivals in the storyline, Bayley has been an inspiration to Lyra for nearly a decade. The Irish star posted a picture of her with The Role Model from a Meet and Greet eight years ago in 2017. Now that they are tag team partners in WWE, Valkyria quote-tweeted the picture with an emotional message.

"If i could go back and tell myself, I still wouldn't. I remember this conversation so well. The thing about @itsBayleyWWE is she's been living up to her nickname, inside and outside of the ring long before she had it. Lets go to WRESTLEMANIA, PARTNER!!🪶"

It will be interesting to see if Bayley and Lyra Valkyria dethrone The Judgment Day's Liv and Raquel at WrestleMania 41. Whether or not that happens, both superstars will likely face each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship once again.

