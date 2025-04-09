Bayley sends a two-word message after failing to win a major WWE championship before WrestleMania 41

Bayley has sent a two-word message on social media after failing to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW. She unsuccessfully challenged Lyra Valkyria this past Monday.

The Role Model is currently without an opponent for WrestleMania 41. However, she is set to team up with her latest opponent, Valkyria, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The duo will be able to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hold the title.

On Instagram, Bayley shared photos of her enjoying time off from in-ring competition and her match against Valkyria. She sent a two-word message in the aftermath of her loss.

"frick man," wrote Bayley.

Vince Russo isn't pleased with Bayley's booking in WWE

Vince Russo has claimed he isn't pleased with Bayley's booking in WWE, and she is turning into Natalya. The former creative writer drew comparisons between the two superstars, suggesting that The Role Model is wrestling matches without a proper direction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following about Bayley's booking:

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya."

Bayley is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion. Last year at WrestleMania XL, she defeated IYO SKY to win the Women's Championship after previously winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

This time around, the 35-year-old superstar has the opportunity to become a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She previously held the titles twice with Sasha Banks and is also the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion.

