"It’s old and tired"- Former WWE Women's Champion is turning into Natalya, says veteran (Exclusive)

Natalya is one of the most experienced female wrestlers on the WWE roster. However, the BOAT is often on the losing end of her matches and used to put over other talents. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the same could be the fate of Bayley.

The Role Model was in action on RAW last night where she lost to Raquel Rodriguez in the number-one contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This has been the norm for Bayley since losing the WWE Women's Championship as she is often booked to lose her matches.

Speaking about the loss on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the continuous losses are hurting Bayley and that her position on the roster would become similar to that of Natalya.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya." [From 45:59 onwards]

Bayley has not been involved in any notable storyline since moving to RAW. She also put over Cora Jade in a match between them on NXT.

