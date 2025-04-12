WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes addresses WWE history; Charlotte attacks top champ; Randy Orton tag team (4/11/25)

Nick Aldis kicked off WWE SmackDown and called out Randy Orton, who RKO'd him last week. Randy came out and said that he knew this would happen, so he paid double the last time he was fined for hitting the RKO on Aldis. Since the fine was paid in advance, Randy said Aldis should worry more about finding him a WrestleMania opponent.

Aldis said that he didn't care about the fine and wanted respect from the Viper, and the latter said that he did respect the SmackDown General Manager and that he really needed the WrestleMania match.

Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa came out and made fun of Randy, saying that he was in the past while Jacob Fatu was the future. Fatu would prove it by winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania while Orton sat at home.

Orton challenged them to a fight, and the two cornered the Viper in the ring and got the better of him. LA Knight helped Randy get rid of the Bloodline before challenging them to a tag match later in the night. Aldis booked the match before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 11, 2024):

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

Rey Fenix def. Berto

Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green via count-out

Tiffany Stratton def. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown Results: Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

Pure Fusion Collective and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria were the first teams to join the gauntlet match. Bayley and Shayna kicked things off in the ring, and Stark was tagged in early on with PFC in control of the match. Shayna got a near fall off a blockbuster before Lyra got a jackknife pin on Shayna and got the first pin of the match.

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were in next, and Natalya got a quick takedown on Bayley before Dupri hit a big top-rope crossbody. Maxxine hit the caterpillar elbow drop on both opponents before Bayley countered Sharpshooter into an inside cradle before getting the second pin of the match.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance were the third team to join the match. Bayley got a big elbow drop on Carter before tagging Lyra in. Carter got a big kick and hit the Kegstand finisher with Katana.

Bayley broke up the pin but was sent outside before Carter hit a big dive on the Role Model. In the ring, Lyra got the Nightwing for the next pinfall!

Michin & B-Fab appeared next and isolated Lyra in the ring as the match continued.

Bayley was tagged back and took a DDT from Michin before coming back with the Roseplant on B-Fab for yet another pinfall!

Piper Niven & Alba Fyre joined the match and immediately cleared the ring before hitting Bayley with some double-team moves.

Niven got a splash and a cannonball in the corner before Fyre came in with a dropkick for a near fall on Bayley. Fyre distracted the ref, and Niven strangled Bayley in the corner for a few seconds before powerslamming Alba down on top of her.

Lyra finally got the tag and hit a powerbomb on Niven before getting the top rope elbow drop for a near fall. Lyra and Bayley hit an assisted powerbomb to Niven on the floor before Bayley got the Roseplant on Fyre. Valkyria got a big springboard move and picked up the win!

Result: Bayley & Lyra Valkyria won the Gauntlet Match

Grade: A

Damian Priest was out next, and before he could get the ring, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre took him down and slammed his head into one of the LED screens at ringside repeatedly.

Officials came out and stopped him before carrying Priest backstage while Drew, who had an eyepatch on, got in the ring and talked about their match at WrestleMania. He then took off his eyepatch and said that he was a hundred percent cleared, and that means Priest was screwed.

Damian came out and took down some of the security guys before rushing Drew in the ring. Priest sent Drew outside with a clothesline and smashed his head on the steel steps before McIntyre went for his eyes.

Drew hit Priest with the top half of the steel steps before hitting the Futureshock DDT on the bottom half of the steps. McIntyre ripped Damian's chain off his neck and posed at ringside as SmackDown moved on.

DIY were backstage and were convinced there was a conspiracy against them winning the tag team titles. Pretty Deadly said that they were going crazy before walking away. MCMG came in and bragged about their tag title match next week, making Ciampa and Gargano even more agitated.

WWE SmackDown Results: Berto vs. Rey Fenix

Santos Escobar and Angel made their entrance with Berto, but then Santos took Angel and headed backstage, leaving Berto to win the match without ringside assistance. Berto got a big lariat early on, followed by a headbutt for a near fall.

Fenix hit an avalanche Frankensteiner before getting his boots up for Berto's moonsault. Berto took the Goodbye Amigos kick off the ropes before Fenix got the Canadian Muscle Buster and won.

Result: Rey Fenix def. Berto

Santos showed up after the match and told Berto to shake Fenix's hand. Berto briefly shook Rey's hand and walked past him before Santos shook Fenix's hand.

Grade: B

Roxanne Perez from NXT was backstage on SmackDown and argued with Tiffany Stratton before they decided to face each other in the ring. Nick Aldis came in and said that he would look into booking the match before SmackDown moved on.

We got a short promo recapping CM Punk and Paul Heyman's friendship with clips from old interviews on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results: Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green

Green started strong and got a beatdown on Vega early on. The match headed outside, and Zelina was dropped off at the announce desk before Green was distracted by the commentary team and missed the referee's count.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green via count-out

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next and walked into the ring, where most of the WWE Championship belts from the company's history were on display. Cody pointed to the current belt and said he was honored to be the champ, adding that it was our duty to protect the title from John Cena, who wants to retire with it.

The champ recalled Cena's comments about him, calling him a common fan because Cody had a tattoo of his gimmick. Cody said he was proud to be a fan and talked about the WWE title belts through the years, mentioning Eddie Guerrero before mocking the spinner belt.

Rhodes said that he wanted to teach Cena a lesson: The crowd is allowed to love somebody else. He praised the roster and said that they make each other better, but Cena doesn't get it.

Cody said he would leave WrestleMania as the champ, and John could say his goodbyes after losing the match. Rhodes held up the WWE Title, ending his promo with: "This stays with us."

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez started strong, but the champ got a big powerbomb early on. Perez tried for a top rope dive, but Stratton got her knees up. Perez blocked the Moonsault from the champ and got a leg sweep from the ropes.

Stratton countered the Pop Rox before they traded rollups on the mat. Perez locked in the cross-face before Stratton turned it into a rollover slam. The champ followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever before getting the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Roxanne Perez

Charlotte Flair attacked Stratton after the match, driving her into the barricades and sending her over the announce desk. Wade Barrett stopped Charlotte and talked her off before she left.

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

Knight was isolated in the ring early on and made the tag to Orton after a beatdown from Solo and Tama. Randy took Tama down but was outnumbered, and Bloodline dragged the Viper to their corner.

Randy fought out of a submission hold before tagging Knight back in, who sent Tama into the corner and hit a knee strike. Tonga took the elbow drop before Randy came back and got the RKO on Tama, but Solo dragged him outside.

The two fought into the crowd as the match continued with Tama and LA in the ring. Knight got the BFT and picked up the win in the SmackDown main event!

Result: Randy Orton & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu came in and attacked Knight after the match, taking him down and hitting a hip attack in the corner before getting the moonsault.

Grade: B+

Jacob held the title but hit another moonsault before SmackDown went off the air.

