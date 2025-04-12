New championship match confirmed for WrestleMania 41 after huge victory on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a tag team gauntlet match was held to determine which team would challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Titles at WrestleMania 41. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria kicked it off against PFC.

During the match, the Women's IC Champion planted Shayna Baszler with a suplex for a two-count. Lyra hit the latter with an Enziguri, sending her to the floor. Baszler made a blind tag and Zoey Stark nailed Valkyria with a missile dropkick. PFC double-teamed on Lyra and Bayley made the save.

Shayna Baszler tried to stomp Lyra's arm but the latter went for a jackknife cover and pinned her, eliminating the heel team. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri came out next. Bayley nailed the WWE veteran with a knee to the face but got wiped out with a Discus Clothesline. Later on, Dupri tried to lock Bayley in a Sharpshooter but The Role Model rolled her up and got the three count.

The next team was Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The two stars double-teamed on the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and Katana nailed her with a Codebreaker. They did the Keg Stand on Lyra but she kicked out. Valkyria hit Katana with Nightwing to advance.

The team that followed was B-Fab and Michin, but they were eliminated by Bayley and Lyra rather swiftly. The last team that came out was Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Unfortunately for them, the result was the same. Bayley and Lyra emerged victorious on WWE SmackDown. They will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Titles at WrestleMania 41.

