Rey Fenix is shocked by the actions of 40-year-old star on SmackDown

Rey Fenix competed on SmackDown tonight. He was shocked by the actions of another star.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rey Fenix was finally granted his AEW release. Shortly after, WWE started promoting his arrival in the promotion. Last week, Fenix made his in-ring debut against Nathan Frazer and picked up an impressive win. Legado Del Fantasma was watching the match backstage, and Santos Escobar was impressed with Fenix's performance. However, Berto claimed that he was better than the former AEW star. Therefore, Santos went to speak to Nick Aldis to set up a match between Berto and Fenix.

Tonight on the blue brand, Rey Fenix stepped into the ring against Berto. The Legado Del Fantasma member put on an impressive performance and took the former AEW star to his limits. However, in the end, it was Fenix who walked away with the win.

Following the match, Santos Escobar, 40, came down to the ring and picked up his stablemate. He extended his hand to help Rey up and then urged Berto to shake his hand. Berto reluctantly shook the hand of the luchador and walked away before Santos exchanged some pleasantries with him. This whole interaction with Legado Del Fantasma shocked Fenix as well.

It will be interesting to see if there was some hidden agenda behind Santos Escobar's actions tonight.

