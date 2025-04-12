  • home icon
  • Cody Rhodes namedrops Brock Lesnar in scathing promo on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes namedrops Brock Lesnar in scathing promo on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 12, 2025 02:37 GMT
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)

During his promo on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes said it's about the future, the next 20 WWE Champions, not just Cody himself. He said that one man is trying to take that all away - John Cena. During the promo, he also dropped Brock Lesnar's name.

The crowd began with "Let's go Cena! Cena Sucks" chants. He turned the crowd against Cena after telling them that the latter neglected to make Seattle a part of his farewell tour.

Looking at the various versions of the WWE Championship, he referenced Bruno Sammartino, The Undertaker, and Eddie Guerrero getting big pops. He referenced the spinner title and disagreed with Cena, who stated that he hated it.

Cody said that just because Cena is popular, fans are not allowed to love someone else. He named many superstars who made him better, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Cody Rhodes told Cena the same thing he told Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns - that he's best when his back is against the wall. He declared that the WWE Title stays with "us", i.e., the WWE Universe.

It was revealed that Cena will be back next week on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Angana Roy
