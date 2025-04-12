Drew McIntyre makes jaw-dropping announcement on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41

Tonight on SmackDown, Damian Priest came out for his promo, and Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind to the point where he couldn't even stand up. A huge announcement was then made.
Drew McIntyre, donning an eyepatch due to injuries suffered after an attack by Priest, called him a parasite and accused him of calling for a face-to-face because of the eyepatch.
The Scottish Psychopath called this match a year in the making. He let Seattle in on a little secret. He removed his eye patch and declared that he was 100% medically cleared and declared that at WrestleMania, Priest is "100% screwed."
The Archer of Infamy came out and took out security before coming out and assaulting McIntyre. He successfully took him out of the ring with ferocity.
Priest slammed McIntyre's head into the steel steps, but as security tried to stop him, McIntyre used the opportunity to gouge his fingers into Priest's eyes. He then hit him with steel steps.
He then hit a Future Shock DDT onto Priest on the steel steps. It was vengeance for the past year, not just the moment two weeks ago when glass entered his eye.
McIntyre stood tall as he declared that the match was a year in the making. At WWE WrestleMania 41, the two rivals will go at it in a Sin City Street Fight.