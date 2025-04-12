42-year-old veteran gets furious with Maxxine Dupri after major error on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 12, 2025 00:59 GMT
A shocking moment (Picture Courtesy: Netflix India)
Maxxine Dupri squandered her opportunity to go to WrestleMania 41 and compete in a high-profile, marquee title match. After her massive error, a 42-year-old veteran was also furious with her.

This week on SmackDown, there was a Gauntlet match to determine which duo would face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria opened the show and managed to go the distance.

One of their opponents tonight was the duo of Maxxine Dupri and 42-year-old veteran Natalya. As Dupri attempted to use The Hart Family's Sharpshooter, Bayley instantly capitalized and eliminated her and Natalya in the process. Natalya was visibly furious with Maxxine.

While it can be chalked down to inexperience for Maxxine, it also feels like she has been "inexperienced" for a few years now. This was a blatant error, and Bayley easily capitalized on the mistake.

After they were done, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came out, only to be eliminated soon after. Following this, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, i.e, The Secret "Hervice" to Chelsea Green, came out, and they were the final obstacles.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria secured their spot at WrestleMania 41, and Maxxine Dupri looks like she has a long way to go.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
