38-year-old star teased as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent before Bloodline interference

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 12, 2025 00:25 GMT
A very interesting way to open the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania (Pic Courtesy: Netflix India)
A very interesting way to open the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania (Pic Courtesy: Netflix India)

Randy Orton was confronted by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, but before that happened, a huge match was teased for The Viper at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Randy Orton told SmackDown General Manager, the 38-year-old Nick Aldis that, based on his reaction, he took the RKO last week very personally. He reminded him that he paid a fine in advance for the RKO back in 2023.

He pointed out that this will be his 20th WrestleMania as a competitor, and said that he will be there in Las Vegas. He even told Nick Aldis that he could lose the suit for a night, teasing a highly anticipated in-ring return for Aldis.

Aldis said that he took two decades to reach WWE, and that he didn't care about the fine or the money; he wanted respect. He pointed out the record business WWE is doing, and Orton is a big part of that.

Orton told Aldis that he couldn't promise he would apologize to Mickie James for what he could do to Aldis. He was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, who told him that nobody gives a crap about his WrestleMania situation.

The pent-up frustration in Randy Orton had him ready to take both Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on. LA Knight made the save to set up a match for later in the night.

A furious LA Knight hated the fact that his name was taken, and Nick Aldis made the tag team match official.

