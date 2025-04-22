Bayley details frustrations with WWE following WrestleMania omission

Popular WWE Superstar Bayley recently commented on her position in the company. The veteran was supposed to be in action at WrestleMania 41, but was ruled out of her match following an attack.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, the former champion discussed her position in the company. The interview took place before she was ruled out of her WrestleMania match, but Bayley seemingly hinted that something disappointing was on the horizon after Chris Van Vliet discussed the company's lack of plans for her after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match last year.

"Yeah, I know. It's... by the time this comes out there is going to be even... Um, it is hard. Sometimes I think that is what keeps me here. It is because I don't go freaking kick the door down and be like, I'm not doing that. Why would I do that? I'm f***ing Bayley, like, why would I do that?" she said. [From 0:10 - 0:42]

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet match earlier this month to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, The Role Model was attacked by an unknown assailant ahead of Night 1 of The Show of Shows, and Becky Lynch replaced her in the match.

Lynch and Valkyra won the titles at WrestleMania, but lost them to Morgan and Rodguez last night on WWE RAW. The Man turned heel and attacked Valkyria following the loss.

Former WWE writer comments on Bayley potentially joining AEW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on the idea of Bayley potentially joining All Elite Wrestling after being taken off the card for WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the veteran was making good money and likely does not want to leave WWE due to creative issues.

"Not if you got paid, man! I'm assuming she's got a good payday, and at the end of the day, that's all that should really matter, honestly, man! [...] But Chris, if it had to do with The Rock gimmick, if I am her, I would understand it from a business point of view." [From 1:14:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former leader of Damage CTRL moving forward.

