Bayley may not join AEW despite WWE WrestleMania snub due to ONE MAJOR REASON, says veteran (Exclusive)

This year's WWE WrestleMania season has been one to forget for Bayley, as she was pulled before the show and replaced by Becky Lynch. Addressing a potential jump to AEW, Vince Russo felt Bayley might not consider a move due to the monetary benefits of working in WWE.

Bayley was previously heading into WrestleMania for a tag team championship match alongside Lyra Valkyria before her abrupt removal from the contest.

As expected, the former women's champion has the fans' sympathy in this difficult situation, and one noted on Legion of RAW that they would love to see Bayley go to AEW.

Vince Russo responded by claiming that Bayley might not want to leave WWE if she continues to get paid the big bucks. She is one of the longest-serving members of the women's division, and Russo was confident she was earning well in her current position.

Bayley's creative status in the company isn't the best right now, but Vince Russo didn't feel she would be dissatisfied from a "business standpoint."

"Not if you got paid, man! I'm assuming she's got a good payday, and at the end of the day, that's all that should really matter, honestly, man! [...] But Chris, if it had to do with The Rock gimmick, if I am her, I would understand it from a business point of view." [From 1:14:25 onwards]

While Bayley was taken off the WrestleMania card, Becky Lynch won the titles along with Lyra and lost the championship on the RAW after WrestleMania before turning heel.

As Lynch and Lyra's feud gets fast-tracked, the WWE Universe hopes Bayley experiences a resurgence on TV after an unforeseen WrestleMania setback.

