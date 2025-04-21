4 signs Becky Lynch attacked Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch made her stunning return to WWE during Night Two of WrestleMania 41. She replaced Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner after The Role Model was attacked ahead of Night One of The Show of Shows.

Ad

Lynch and Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Lynch may have been responsible for the attack that took Bayley out of the match.

Listed below are four signs that Becky Lynch was the one who attacked Bayley:

#4. Becky Lynch was in town for WWE WrestleMania 41

The Man at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW before her return at WrestleMania 41 last night. She was also spotted in the crowd during the Hall of Fame ceremony this past Friday following SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Lynch could have easily decided to attack Bayley to take her spot in the title clash. Interestingly, she took out Lana back in the day to replace her in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that Lynch attacked the former leader of Damage CTRL for similar selfish reasons.

#3. Lynch had a lot to gain by attacking Bayley

Becky Lynch lost the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc in 2023, and likely gained respect for her during their rivalry. Big Time Becks may have wanted to form a partnership with Valkyria and viewed attacking Bayley as a way to get her out of the way.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria is also the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and successfully defended the title against Bayley earlier this month. Lynch may also be planning on betraying Valkyria down the line to go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Lynch and Bayley have history

Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Becky Lynch and Bayley are regarded as two of the top stars in WWE's women's division. The pair has a history together and has battled many times in the past.

Ad

Lynch may have grown jealous of the 35-year-old's success in the company, and could have decided to attack the veteran to prevent her from becoming champion in the company again. This could lead to a heated rivalry between the two stars in the weeks ahead.

#1. She wanted revenge on Liv Morgan

The Irish stars lift the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch were involved in a feud over the Women's World Championship last year. Rhea Ripley defeated Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL to retain the title, but unfortunately had to relinquish the championship due to injury shortly after the PLE.

Ad

Lynch won the title in a Battle Royal, but was dethroned by Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Morgan also defeated the veteran in a Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW to retain the title before Lynch went on her hiatus from the company.

The 38-year-old may have attacked Bayley to ensure that she could get revenge on Morgan at WWE WrestleMania 41. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan could potentially renew their rivalry in the weeks ahead following the title change at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.