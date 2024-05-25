Liv Morgan breaks down after winning Women's World Championship; tearfully hugs nine-time WWE Champion [Watch]

Liv Morgan won the second singles title of her career at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. The star was seen getting emotional backstage following the huge victory.

Morgan faced Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While Liv had come up short against The Man on multiple occasions in the past, this time she was seemingly assisted by Dominik Mysterio who accidentally cost Becky the title.

Following the win, Triple H sent out a congratulatory post on social media. The WWE Chief Content Officer also posted a backstage video of Liv where she was seen getting emotional while hugging Hunter.

Check out the clip below:

Liv Morgan had vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley after returning from injury. She put Mami on the shelf after attacking her backstage and eventually won her title. The 29-year-old could also end up taking Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley as many believe that the two are secretly working together and that the accident at King and Queen of the Ring was all planned.

Fans will find out more about the incident on RAW where Becky Lynch has potentially invoked her rematch clause and could challenge Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

