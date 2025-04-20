Lyra Valkyria discloses which WWE star made her join wrestling (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria has had a meteoric rise in WWE since joining the main roster, culminating in her becoming the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She recently spoke about her beginnings and named the star that inspired her to consider wrestling as a career.
Lyra is certainly an entertaining star to watch in the ring, coupling quick moves with incredible athletic ability to take down her opponents. Her skills have allowed her to bag a prestigious title in less than five years since she started. According to her, Becky Lynch was apparently the first star that she watched, and it made an impact on her, considering Becky is also Irish.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion stated:
"I always tell people, the first match I ever saw on NXT was Becky Lynch's debut, just happened to be. And she came out Irish dancing, something that she is not very proud of now. But that was what set the ball rolling in my head. There's an Irish girl there. How did she get there? She must have started somewhere. And that's where it all started." [1:29 onwards]
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Tiffany Stratton also talked about Becky Lynch's WWE return
While Becky has yet to return to the Stamford-based promotion, it appears Tiffany Stratton is more than ready to have a match with her.
Speaking on Gorilla Position, Tiffany stated that it was always a pleasure to face Becky inside the ring. She said:
"Yeah! How do I feel about that? [Becky Lynch to return and Tiffany Stratton to defeat her]? I think that would be amazing. Obviously, me and Becky [Lynch], we've some history. She came down to NXT and took the title off of me. We had a really cool street fight [Extreme Rules match]... I know a lot of people were saying things like, 'Oh, Becky coming down and taking the title off of Tiffany' or whatever. It was such a good experience for me, and it was a confidence booster," Stratton said. [From 16:08 to 16:37]
It remains to be seen when Becky Lynch makes her way back to WWE.
Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from above.