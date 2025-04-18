Becky Lynch's former rival wants her to return to WWE for a blockbuster match

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE, but The Man is still one of the most talked-about names in the industry. Recently, Tiffany Stratton stated she wants to see Lynch return to the company for a match with her.

In 2023, Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch had a program on the developmental brand that didn't go The Buff Barbie's way in the coming weeks. However, times have changed, and Stratton is now the WWE Women's Champion, ready to defend her title at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair.

In an exclusive interview with Gorilla Position, the host asked Tiffany Stratton if she would like to see Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks return to the company and for Stratton to become the next Queen in the Stamford-based promotion by defeating 2/4 of The Four Horsewomen.

The current Women's Champion stated she wants to see The Man return to WWE, as they have a brief history. Moreover, she added that the feud with Big Time Becks acted as a confidence booster for her before she arrived on WWE's main roster.

"Yeah! How do I feel about that? [Becky Lynch to return and Tiffany Stratton to defeat her]? I think that would be amazing. Obviously, me and Becky [Lynch], we've some history. She came down to NXT and took the title off of me. We had a really cool street fight [Extreme Rules match]... I know a lot of people were saying things like, 'Oh, Becky coming down and taking the title off of Tiffany' or whatever. It was such a good experience for me, and it was a confidence booster," Stratton said. [From 16:08 to 16:37]

When did Becky Lynch feud with Tiffany Stratton in WWE?

After wrapping up her storyline with Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who recently won the vacant NXT Women's Championship in a match against Lyra Valkyria.

The two exchanged heated words, and The Man went to the developmental brand to further their storyline. In September 2023, Lynch captured the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

In the coming weeks, Big Time Becks brought the title to Monday Night RAW and had a few defenses before defeating The Buff Barbie in an Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy 2023.

In the following month, The Man lost the title to Lyra Valkyria and shifted her focus towards Damage CTRL and their upcoming WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

